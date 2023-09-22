The Art of the Cover Song: 5 Unique Takes on Classic Tracks

The cover song is an intriguing phenomenon in the world of music. Done right, a cover can breathe new life into an old classic, inviting a fresh audience to engage with a familiar tune. It’s not just a recycling of notes and lyrics; it’s a reimagining that often unveils new layers of emotional resonance and lyrical nuance.

Videos by American Songwriter

The true beauty of cover songs lies in their transformative power. They enable artists to tip their hats to predecessors while cementing their own creative identities. When done properly, these adaptations not only pay homage to the original but also stand alone as distinct works of art.

Still, not all cover songs are created equal. While some fail miserably due to their attempt to mimic or modernize, others soar to stratospheric heights, capturing the essence of the original while adding unique twists. In an attempt to highlight the latter, here are five cover songs that not only do justice to their predecessors but also offer something genuinely novel.

1. “Hurt” by Johnny Cash (Originally by Nine Inch Nails, 1994)

Arguably one of the most haunting covers ever recorded, Johnny Cash‘s 2002 version of “Hurt” transformed Trent Reznor’s industrial rock anthem into a poignant country ballad. The music video won a Grammy, and even Reznor admitted that the song wasn’t his anymore—it now belonged to Cash. Sadly, Cash recorded this track just a few months before his wife June Carter Cash passed away, making it an inadvertent swan song for their legendary love story.

2. “All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix (Originally by Bob Dylan, 1967)

Dylan’s original, released just six months before Hendrix’s version, was an acoustic number. Hendrix electrified the song, turning it into a rock classic, replete with his signature guitar wizardry. Shocking at the time, Dylan was so impressed by Hendrix’s interpretation that he began playing it Hendrix’s way in his own concerts. The song reached No. 20 on the Billboard charts and has appeared in countless movies and TV shows.

3. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (Originally by Dolly Parton, 1974)

Whitney Houston turned Dolly Parton’s country ballad into a soulful powerhouse hit for the 1992 film The Bodyguard. Houston’s version topped the charts for a staggering 14 weeks and won two Grammy Awards. Parton herself was amazed by the transformation and has said that the royalties she received from Houston’s version made her a very wealthy woman.

4. “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley (Originally by Leonard Cohen, 1984)

Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” has been covered by more than 300 artists in various languages, but Jeff Buckley’s 1994 version is often considered the gold standard. Buckley’s ethereal voice and haunting arrangement turned the song into a modern hymn. The song didn’t chart upon its initial release but posthumously gained a cult following, eventually achieving a platinum status.

5. “Respect” by Aretha Franklin (Originally by Otis Redding, 1965)

Aretha Franklin‘s 1967 soulful rendition of “Respect” transformed Otis Redding’s original into an empowering feminist anthem. The song became one of Franklin’s signature hits and won her two Grammy Awards. Franklin’s version was different not just in its musicality but also in its political and social impact, rapidly becoming an anthem for both the Civil Rights and Women’s Rights movements.

Final Thoughts

Cover songs offer musicians a canvas already tinged with color, yet still open to reinterpretation. Whether it’s Johnny Cash giving “Hurt” a sense of finality that becomes all the more poignant when placed in the context of his life, or Jimi Hendrix taking “All Along the Watchtower” to dizzying new heights, each of these covers showcases the profound impact a fresh take by a talented artist can have. In these instances, the cover song becomes a separate masterpiece, a tribute to both the original song and its creator.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images