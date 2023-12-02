The Beatles End 53-Year Drought By Notching No. 1 Spot on Airplay Chart

“Now and Then” brings The Beatles their first Billboard airplay chart No. 1 in more than five decades. The song broke several chart records when it topped the publication’s UK Singles chart last month. The Fab Four’s final song breaks yet another chart record with its newest No. 1 ranking.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Billboard “Now and Then” tops the Adult Alternative Airplay chart dated December 8. This chart started in January 1996. The Fab Four landed at No. 11 on the inaugural survey with “Free as a Bird.” As a result, they broke the record for the longest time between their first appearance on the chart and their first No. 1.

This is the first time the Fab Four have topped a Billboard radio chart in more than fifty years. “Let It Be” topped the Adult Contemporary chart for four weeks in 1970, 53 years ago.

[RELATED: The Beatles’ New Song, “Now and Then,” Tops U.K. Singles Chart, Setting Multiple Records]

Last month, “Now and Then” topped the UK Singles chart, setting multiple records. First, it was their first No. 1 on the survey since “The Ballad of John and Yoko” in 1969, 54 years ago. This broke the record for the longest span of time a UK artist has gone between chart-topping hits. Kate Bush previously held that record with the 44-year span between “Wuthering Heights” in 1978 and “Running Up That Hill” in 2022.

[RELATED: The Beatles’ “Now and Then” Is Now a Top 10 Hit on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100]

Additionally, The Beatles now hold the record for the longest time between an artist’s first and last No. 1 singles. 60 years and six months passed between “From Me to You” in 1963 and “Now and Then” last month. Elvis Presley previously held that record for the 47 years and six months between “All Shook Up” in 1957 and “It’s Now or Never” in 2005.

The Beatles also hold records for most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The band has launched 20 singles to the top of the chart. Their last to dominate that chart was “The Long and Winding Road” / “For You Blue” in 1970. Additionally, they hold a record 19 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 all-genre albums chart.

Featured Image by Central Press/Getty Images