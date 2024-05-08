Catfish And The Bottlemen Announce First US Tour in Five Years

British pop-rock icons Catfish And The Bottlemen are headed to the US for their first tour of the country in half a decade! According to a press release from the “Cocoon” hitmakers, the band is preparing for a new chapter in their careers. An album is in the works, though frontman Van McCann has been mum about the details at this point.

The band will hit a few tour dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland before heading to the US for the upcoming expansive tour. Catfish And The Bottlemen will also visit Toronto, Canada on the tour as well.

The first US stop on the Catfish And The Bottlemen 2024 Tour will be on October 4 in Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits. The final date of the tour will be November 3 in Washington, D.C. at 9:30 Club.

Fans can snag their tickets to see Catfish And The Bottlemen live this year through the presale events that are currently happening right now on Ticketmaster. VIP and preshow club tickets will be available there as well.

Public on-sale will kick off on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local. Once the presales are over, we recommend checking Stubhub for available tickets. You could score big and find tickets available for cheaper than face value. It’s worth a shot, at least!

Get your tickets ASAP, as they won’t be around for long!

Catfish And The Bottlemen 2024 Tour

October 4 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

October 8 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

October 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

October 17 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

October 18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

October 19 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

October 21 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 23 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

October 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

October 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

October 27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

October 29 – Boston, MA – Royale

October 30 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

November 1 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

November 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

November 3 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

Photo courtesy of Catfish And The Bottlemen’s Facebook page

