Though her former husband Jack White gets a lot of the headlines, it was Meg White who provided the spine for the famous rock band, The White Stripes.

Even Jack says so. He knows her simple, yet profound drumming style was the key that unlocked his musicianship, songwriting, and sense of the blues.

Meg is a hero when it comes to rock and roll. Yet, since the band broke up in 2011, Meg has largely stayed out of the limelight.

Here, we wanted to dive into the 47-year-old Michigan-born musician’s best 17 quotes. To get a sense of what she said outside of the band about life, love, music, and the world at large.

So, without further ado, here are the 16 best Meg White Quotes.

1. “Everything else outside me seems far, far away.”

2. “Every second is mapped out and [Jack] has this total childish fascination with color and shapes and sequences.”

3. “You know, when I hear music, I just hear the whole thing.”

4. “It’s hard to get that real good feeling about festivals sometimes.”

5. “I got more used to my own voice, but still it’s hard for me to listen to my own voice, or hear the recordings.”

6. “There’s nothing I’m doing these days that I ever thought I was gonna do.”

7. “Maybe I’m a little more confident than I used to be, but not much.”

8. “I don’t want to know about my biggest idols. I don’t want to read their autobiographies, I don’t want to find out what they’re really like.”

9. “I’ve never been much into picking things apart.”

10. “I think there’s a lot of problems with being a two-party system… That’s what my Dad always told me, on the ballot, they should always have a third choice, like none of the above, then if enough people picked that, they’d have to get new candidates.”

11. “I have to have the cotton candy shipped in.”

12. “It’s hard listening to myself.”

13. “It’s pretty sad when you have to choose between the lesser of two evils.”

14. “Downtown Detroit has more vacant buildings over 10 stories than any city in the world.”

15. “People recognizing me on the street never interested me.”

16. “I met Drew Barrymore in New York and she said she liked the band. That was really cool. I grew up on her.”

