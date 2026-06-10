Alan Jackson’s Grand Niece Breaks Down in Tears as He Invites Her to Make Her Opry Debut

Alan Jackson just made his grand niece’s day. In a video posted to Instagram, the country legend called up his grand niece, Carlisle Wright, to deliver a special invitation.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Today is my 35th anniversary of my induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Thirty-five years!” Jackson told Wright, before revealed, “They asked me to call you today to extend you an invitation to make your Opry debut.”

Wright went silent as she broke down in tears, telling Jackson, “Sorry, I’m crying.”

“Are you sad?” he questioned. “No, happy tears,” she assured.

Jackson then asked Wright if she accepted the invitation, and she readily agreed.

“OK great. I’m glad I got to call you,” he replied. “That’ll be a big event that you’ll always remember.”

Jackson then thought back on his own Opry debut, recalling, “I remember the first time when I sang on there and Roy Acuff was standing—he’s a lot shorter than me—but he was standing there staring up at me, about three feet from my face the whole time I sang. I was scared to death.”

“Holy crap!” a stunned Wright responded.

The duo wrapped up their phone call with Jackson telling his grand niece, “I’m glad I got to call you. I’m excited for you to make your debut. It’ll be a fun thing.”

In the caption of the post, Wright revealed that “steppin into the circle has been my biggest dream ever since I was a little girl.”

“@officialalanjackson YOU are honest, authentic, real, country music. I’m beyond honored and grateful to bring classic country to the stage where it all started,” she wrote. “Thank YOU to everyone who’s helped make this dream come true! See yall in the circle on June 28th.”

Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Wright’s Opry debut will come one day after Jackson last-ever concert. Set to be held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 27, Jackson has tapped some of the biggest names in country music to help him close out his legendary career.

Dubbed Last Call With Alan – The Finale, the concert will feature performances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, and Miranda Lambert.

Little Big Town, Jake Owen, John Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, and Carrie Underwood are also set to take the stage.

Rounding out the lineup are Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright, and Carlisle Wright.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry