The Best 20 Lynda Carter Quotes

The talented actress, singer, performer and political activist Lynda Carter is not afraid to tell it like she sees it. The 72-year-old Phoenix, Arizona-born former Miss World USA contestant is active on social media speaking her mind and she also recently released her newest single, “Rise Up,” which you can check out here below.

A musical performer before she was a TV actress (and an alum of The Muppet Show), some fans might wonder what Carter—also known as Wonder Woman for her portrayal of the comic book character on TV—has to say about the world around her outside of any song lyric. That’s why, here below, we’ve compiled some of her best quotations for you to dive into.

1. “I think that people like to put you down to one line—a synopsis of some kind. And I just don’t pay any attention to it.”

2. “I’ll tell you what it is… just why ‘Wonder Woman’ worked. Or ‘Bionic Woman,’ or any of those, really. It was because it wasn’t about brawn… it was about brains. And yes, she happened to be beautiful, she happened to be kind of extraordinary in some way, but she wasn’t a guy.”

3. “Don’t marry the first person that proposes to you!”

4. “I sang in bands as a kid. In high school, I was already on the road doing a single. And that’s no fun. Then came ‘Wonder Woman’ and children.”

5. “I don’t agree with beauty contests. I did it one time. It wasn’t embarrassing being Wonder Woman; it was embarrassing walking around on stage in a bikini. It was ridiculous, stupid, and humiliating.”

6. “I just adore RuPaul… this guy is a tireless worker, just with everything that he does, and I just think he’s so fabulous.”

7. “I had read the ‘Wonder Woman’ comic books when I was a child; I was much more interested in those than I was in ‘Betty and Veronica,’ even though I liked those as well.

8. “I sing because I love it. People may come to my shows because they are curious about ‘Wonder Woman’ but I hope they return because they enjoy my singing.”

9. “I row my boat on the river. I swim, ski, walk, lift weights, do yoga and Pilates. I don’t want to be a weak, sick 90-year-old.”

10. “Wonder Woman is much more than a cartoon character. She’s fighting for truth and justice and the secret self that exists in all women and girls. There’s a moral fiber and a goodness about her that all women have.”

11. “I’d been singing since I was 14 and on the road since high school, and I was very independent. Then I was Miss U.S.A. and had to have a chaperone and spent a year opening supermarkets. It was all so silly, wearing a crown and banner when it was the 1970s and women’s liberation was everywhere. That was quite a stigma to overcome.”

12. “I want to do everything right now! This very minute. I am impatient, but yes I have goals. To be a real well-respected actress whom people know they can rely on to do a good job… whether they like me as a person or not!”

13. “You want to see women your own age in films.”

14. “I just want my audiences to be entertained and feel like they’re part of the show. I want to show them a good time and create an experience they’re going to enjoy.”

15. “My son plays guitar, and he’s been at the Kennedy Center.”

16. “I asked my husband if he was surprised by all the #MeToo stories. ‘Yeah, I’m surprised,’ he said. Ask any woman, they’re not surprised. It’s been going on for years.”

17. “If I’m in the airport, people will come up and just hug me because they feel like they can—and that’s the greatest. They just want to hug because some place, some memory in their lives, I meant something to them.”

18. “When we look at countries that suppress women’s rights, I think that they are missing the point. Women have so much to offer.”

19. “We have to start spreading that news—that real men change poopy diapers and coach the soccer team and let their daughters paint toenails all kinds of colors.”

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images