Lynda Carter Celebrates 80th Anniversary of ‘Wonder Woman’ on New Single “Human and Divine”

Lynda Carter has returned with a new song honoring the past and present on “Human and Divine” (Green Hill Music), out Oct. 29.

Celebrating love, life, and the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman, which first appeared in comics on Oct. 21, 1941, and the character who made Carter famous during its television reign in the 1970s, the ballad centers around themes of love with her husband and the constant inspiration she finds through powerful female characters like Wonder Woman.

“Music is in our souls, in our hearts, in our minds and in our bodies,” says Carter. “We mark events with certain kinds of music. We attribute love to certain kinds of music. Writing this song, I felt extremely vulnerable and inspired. That is where the human and the divine come together.”

Produced by Carter’s longtime producer Kyle Lehning, the song follows up to Carter’s most recent album, Red Rock N’ Blues, in 2018, and also features backing vocals from opera singers Solomon Howard and Tim Foust, along with Pat Coil on piano, bassist Viktor Kraus, and drummer Steve Brewster.

After appearing as Asteria, an Amazonian warrior with golden armor, in the 2020 film Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot as the superhero, Carter says the song, which she initially wrote about her own love story, shifted into something more universal.

“As I was cast as Asteria in the movie, it became about the love between Steve and Diana and then the love that some of us are so lucky enough to have in our lives, the great love stories over the ages,” says Carter. “My hope is that this song will inspired you connection to your own love in your life.”

