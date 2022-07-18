David Crosby Called “Unkind Schmuck” for Insulting Fan’s Artwork

David Crosby received backlash on Twitter after sharing his honest opinion of a piece artwork in his likeness that a fan shared with him in a post.

On July 16, a fan posted his well wishes for the Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founding member and thanked him for his music with an attached painting in Crosby’s profile. “Hi [David Crosby,] hope you are keeping well,” wrote DJB Sackett on twitter. “Did a picture of you. Thanks for the music.”

In response to the painting, Crosby tweeted back to Sackett: “That is the weirdest painting of me I have ever seen. Don’t quit your day job.”

Following Crosby’s response, the musician received backlash from people rallying around the fan and his art, sharing their own suggestions for Crosby. “This is the weirdest reaction to a fan trying to do something nice I have ever seen,” tweeted one person. “Don’t quit your day job, David Crosby… but maybe stop being an unkind schmuck on Twitter.”

Another person tweeted, “David Crosby’s shitty attitude towards a fan who took time to create a piece of fan art highlights a very real issue, that many people in similar positions as him don’t care about hurting others. Don’t let a decrepit voice like his stop you from sharing your authentic selves.”

Lynda Carter, who famously played Wonder Woman on television in the 1970s, and recently starred as Asteria in the 2021 Wonder Woman 1984, even weighed in.

“Life is too short to be mean to strangers online,” said Carter in her post. “Go outside and look at some trees.”

A fan responded to Carter and suggested that Crosby watch some Wonder Woman re-runs or “anything that makes you happy that involves neither hate nor fandom gatekeeping,” and Carter added that was “also a good option.”

Sackett, who rarely paints musicians, is getting some new fans and followers following his Twitter correspondence with Crosby and shared some of his other original pieces, which he painted in a similar caricature-like style as the Crosby piece, including The Beatles’ John Lennon and Paul McCartney and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

“After yesterday’s somewhat lively discussion on subjectivity in art appreciation,” said the artist in a tweet, “I’d just like to say thank you to all the new followers and those who took the time to leave comments. Best wishes.”

