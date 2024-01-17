3 Billy Joel Concerts Every Fan Should See

Earlier this month, famed piano player, songwriter and performer Billy Joel announced several new stadium tour dates for later this year. And on two of the new gigs, Joel won’t be the only popular big name artist on the bill.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Piano Man is now set to play two new headlining shows, one on May 24 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and the other on July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. He has also confirmed two new co-headlining dates with Stevie Nicks and Sting, respectively.

Joel will be teaming up with the Fleetwood Mac singer on June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago, and with the former Police frontman on September 27 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. This after previously announcing prior dates with both Sting and Nicks.

But with all this news in the works, we thought we would go back before we would go forward, to dive into three live shows that the 74-year-old New York City-born Joel played that we can all see here today without having to leave our sofas (because we all know how hard that can be sometimes!).

1. Tokyo (2006)

Shot nearly 20 years ago, Joel is in full form with this show live from Tokyo, Japan. Joined by a backing band complete with horns, drum kit, guitars and more. His voice blends with saxophones, soars over trumpets and bumps and bops with the percussion. Joel, who has more hit songs than you might remember at first, plays many here, including “My Life,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Piano Man.” Check it out here below.

2. Long Island (1982)

Bringing the 80s back to fans today, this concert was shot more than 40 years ago when Joel was a younger man. His brown curls of hair show as much, as does the twinkle in his eye. Ah, to be young again. But 1982 Joel, like today, was a force on his grand piano. Here, he plays songs like “Prelude / Angry Young Man,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” and “Only the Good Die Young.” Check it out here below.

3. New York City (2023)

As recent as just a few months ago, Joel here is as he is today. Seasoned, veteran and powerful as a circuit board. Playing live from the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden in his native New York City, Joel kicks it up a notch, playing dozens of songs, including “The Entertainer,” “Don’t Ask Me Why,” “New York State of Mind” and “You May Be Right,” all as fans sing along. Check it out here below.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images