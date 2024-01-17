Ex-Journey Bassist Ross Valory to Release Debut Solo Album at 74 Years Old; Listen to Lead Single “Tomland”

We haven’t heard much from founding Journey bassist Ross Valory since he and the group’s longtime drummer Steve Smith parted ways with the band in 2020. However, the 74-year-old rocker is returning to the music scene in a big way this year, as he’s just announced plans to release his debut solo album, All of the Above, in April.

Valory is giving fans an advance taste of the album with the project lead single, “Tomland.” The atmospheric instrumental track will be released digitally this Friday, January 19, but an official music video for the tune premiered Wednesday, on Valory’s YouTube channel.

About “Tomland”

“Tomland” features guitar work by Miles Schon, son of Journey co-founder Neal Schon, as well as drumming by Prairie Prince, who also was an original member of Journey. The track also features keyboardist Eric Levy, who co-produced All of the Above with Valory and Jacob Stowe.

Valory has dedicated the song to the late Tom Size, an accomplished studio engineer who collaborated with him.

“Tom provided me with a lot of encouragement and inspiration to pursue my own music,” Valory explains. “[T]hat’s why the song is dedicated to him … moving on in his absence and continuing on in his spirit.”

The video features Valory taking surreal journey through a digitally enhanced desert landscape. The clip includes awe-inspiring rain and dust storms, and swirling cosmic display of comets.

About the All of the Above Album

All of the Above features eight tracks in total, and includes original material that Valory has been accumulating for decades. The album also features a cover of the 1970 Santana song “Incident at Neshabur.”

Among the other musicians who contributed to the project were the aforementioned Smith, Sly and the Family Stone drummer Gregg Errico, and Doobie Brothers saxophonist Marc Russo. In addition to bass, Valory played guitar and keyboards on the record.

“[T]he genre is no genre, so be unprepared for a very eclectic album!” Valory says of All of the Above. “There’s something for everybody there.”

Why Valory and Smith Were Ousted from Journey

Valory and Smith were ousted from Journey after they apparently attempted to gain control over rights to the band’s name. The musicians eventually reached “a peaceful mediated settlement” with their former bandmates.

All of the Above Track List: