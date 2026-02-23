The Best 90s One-Hit Wonders You Still Know Every Word To

No matter how much time passes, some one-hit wonders from the 1990s seem to stick around like an old, rubbery piece of gum on the underside of your school desk. Even if you don’t necessarily enjoy its presence, the sheer determination of the material to withstand decades of passing time is pretty impressive.

Videos by American Songwriter

Were the songs really that catchy? Or were the 1990s our last few years without pocket-sized screens burning holes into our memory? Whatever the case, I can still confidently sing all* of the words to these 90s one-hit wonders like it was still 1999—and I’d wager a guess that you can, too.

*All might be a strong word for the last entry, but I think 98 percent isn’t shabby.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

Before any angry Oasis fans—or Liam Gallagher himself—come for me, this list of 1990s one-hit wonders follows the most cut-and-dry, technical definition of the term. Oasis had lots of great songs, but they’re undoubtedly best known for “Wonderwall”. And how could they not be? The song is just casual enough for the Average Joe to sing, and the lyrics are just vague enough to be about anything and anybody. What other song can be called to mind with one word? Anyway…

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes

Love it or hate it, the 4 Non Blondes’ massive hit from the 1990s remains a staple of acoustic singer-songwriter sets and barside karaoke nights everywhere. As a folk musician, I am legally obligated to know all of the words to this song. But even if you don’t, there’s a good chance you can belt out the chorus with the rest of us. After all, you have several measures to nail the “hey-eeyay-yeah-yeah-yeah” part in the chorus. That’s a freebie right there.

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua

Anyone who reads my writing knows I am obnoxiously pro-Aqua, so I’ll save you my 1990s Danish pop soapbox spiel. However, even people who aren’t fans of Aqua—or even know that they’re the ones who sang that Barbie song from 1993—know enough of “Barbie Girl” to at least mumble along. Bonus points if you have a duet partner who can double as the Barbie to your Ken or vice versa. Sorry in advance for getting this song stuck in your head again.

“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65

Speaking of catchy European pop, Eiffel 65’s 1998 single, “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”, is yet another one-hit wonder from the 90s that has permanently lodged itself in my brain. I’m not (entirely) ashamed to admit that I had a big phase with this song in junior high, so I actually do know all of the spoken-word verses, too. The chorus, of course, is what everyone can sing along to, even if you didn’t realize you could. Just start scatting, and you’ll be close.

“I Try” by Macy Gray

Although you need an impressive alto vocal range to sing this 90s one-hit wonder in the original key, that hasn’t stopped all of us from trying to embody Grammy Award-winning singer Macy Gray’s inimitable soul in our own renditions of “I Try”. From the melody to the interesting rhythmic features that were addictingly fun to try to master when the song first came out, “I Try” is an always-must-do when it comes to nostalgic sing-alongs.

“Baby Got Back” Sir Mix-A-Lot

Whether you know this one-hit wonder from when it first came out in the 90s or were introduced to it for the first time through Nicki Minaj, it doesn’t get much more “nostalgic 90s booty rap” than Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”. I mean, the song even provides an opportunity for a short theatrical skit in the intro. “Oh, my God, Becky. Look at her butt. It is so big.” How can you not sing along?

“Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex

Rounding out this list of 90s one-hit wonders that I still know every word to is an entry with an asterisk: “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex. There is technically a second part of this song that isn’t that one, but I could not for the life of me recite what the singer is saying without an assist from Google. But considering 98 percent of the song is just “If it hadn’t been for Cotton Eye Joe, I’d been married a long time ago,” etcetera, I’m going to say it still counts.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images