The Best New Year’s Day Songs

Making a New Year’s Day playlist is tricky. On the one hand, it’s important to celebrate the turning of the proverbial page. It is, after all, a new year.

But January 1 can be a complicated day, too. For instance, many wake with headaches wondering just what exactly they did the night before. Others wake up early to go for a new year’s hike.

Or, if you’re U2’s Bono, all is quiet… on New Year’s Day!

Nevertheless, we’ve compiled what we think is the best New Year’s Day playlist of all time. So, without further ado, let’s get to the music, shall we?

U2, “New Year’s Day”

The Zombies, “This Will Be Our Year”

Regina Spektor, “My Dear Acquaintance (A Happy New Year)”

Bing Crosby, “Let’s Start The New Year Right”

ABBA, “Happy New Year”

Bon Jovi, “New Year’s Day”

Machine Gun Kelly “hangover cure”

Louis Armstrong, “What A Wonderful World”