Bono’s Subtle Remark That Predicted the Rise of the World’s Biggest Pop Star

Let’s talk turkey. Who is the biggest pop star in the world? Is it Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan, or Sabrina Carpenter? We all have our opinions about who our favorite is, but when it comes to the question posed, there is one objective answer: Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift has been in the limelight ever since she came onto the scene in 2006. However, in the last couple of years, she has entered the realm where only Michael Jackson and The Beatles reside. In other words, she isn’t at the top; she is the top. Many other artists probably saw this rise coming, and one who voiced their foresight was none other than U2’s Bono.

In 2022, Taylor Swift was Taylor Swift; she was incredibly popular, had several No. 1 hits, and was an A-tier celebrity. However, in 2023, when The Eras Tour started, she became her own nation of sorts. The Swiftie fanbase grew, she became a billionaire, an individual who could positively impact local economies just by showing up. All that being said, Swift is in a league of her own, and regarding her competition, well, she doesn’t really have any.

Back in 2022, before The Eras Tour and before the billionaire status, Swift appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Eddie Redmayne, Alex Scott, and Bono. Amidst discussing her love for writing and directing on the music short film, All Too Well, Bono simply stated, “She takes up singing, she’s going to take over the world.” Needless to say, Bono was spot on, even though Taylor Swift was already on her campaign.

Bono Wasn’t Alone in Thinking This

In addition to Bono predicting what was to come, Stevie Nicks also once did the same, but hers was a fairly bolder prediction, as she made her hypothesis back in 2010. Back in 2010, Nicks wrote an entry for Time 100, “This girl writes the songs that make the whole world sing, like Neil Diamond or Elton John.”

“She sings, she writes, she performs, she plays great guitar. Taylor can do ballads that could be considered pop or rock, and then switch back into country. When I turned 20 years old, I had just made the serious decision to never be a dental assistant. Taylor just turned 20, and she’s won four Grammys.”

“Taylor is writing for the universal woman and for the man who wants to know her. The female rock-’n’-roll-country-pop songwriter is back, and her name is Taylor Swift. And it’s women like her who are going to save the music business,” continued Stevie Nicks.

