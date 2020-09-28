‘The Best of Bond…James Bond’ on Nov 20 with All Film Theme Songs

On November 20, UMe will release an updated version of The Best Of Bond…James Bond, a digital, 2CD and 3LP black vinyl compilation featuring celebrated theme songs from the longest-running film franchise. In addition, a limited-edition gold vinyl will be available exclusively via uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl. The new collection will include “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish from No Time To Die, the 25th film in the series. Also now included will be Adele’s “Skyfall” from Skyfall, the highest-grossing Bond film to date, and Sam Smith’s Spectre theme, “Writing’s On the Wall,” – Oscar winners for Best Song in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Preorder The Best Of Bond…James Bond here.

In addition to Billie Eilish, Adele and Sam Smith, included is the signature instrumental “James Bond Theme” by The John Barry Orchestra, which remains one of the most recognizable themes from the film. The collection also includes Dame Shirley Bassey (“Goldfinger,” “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Moonraker”). With “Goldfinger,” Bassey achieved her first Top 10 hit, reaching No. 8 on The Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary charts. Bassey made her Oscars debut at the 85th Academy Awards, where she performed a spectacular rendition of “Goldfinger” as part of the telecast’s James Bond 50th Anniversary tribute, which was celebrated by UMe with vinyl reissues of long-out-of-print soundtracks to Dr. No, Goldfinger and Live And Let Die.

Along with Louis Armstrong (“We Have All The Time In The World”), Nancy Sinatra (“You Only Live Twice”), Lulu (“The Man With The Golden Gun”), The Best Of Bond…James Bond also includes Paul McCartney & Wings (“Live And Let Die”). Written by Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney, performed by Paul McCartney & Wings and produced by former Beatles producer George Martin, the title theme song hit No. 2 on the chart, and it was nominated for both a Grammy Award, for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) / Best Background Arrangement, and an Academy Award, for Best Original Song. The single “Live And Let Die” became the first Bond theme song to win a Grammy award (Best Pop Vocal Performance, 1973), and the song continues to be a highlight in McCartney’s live performances.

The Best Of Bond…James Bond also features Carly Simon (“Nobody Does It Better”), Tina Turner (“GoldenEye”), Duran Duran (“A View To A Kill”), Sheryl Crow (“Tomorrow Never Dies”), Madonna (“Die Another Day”), Garbage (“The World Is Not Enough”). With the release of “Skyfall,” Rolling Stone compiled its Top 10 James Bond Theme Songs, all 10 of which, of course, appear on this set, including Tom Jones (“Thunderball”) and Matt Monro (“From Russia With Love”).

