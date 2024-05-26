The Black Keys Abruptly Cancel Entire US Tour Without Giving a Reason

Encompassing the garage rock persona, The Black Keys started their career in music back in 2001 in Akron, Ohio. Although bands hope to one day land a record deal, it seemed unimportant to the duo as they self-produced their own records. And proving that their music was enough without a label, The Black Keys gained a sizable fanbase in the genre. Throughout their time in the spotlight, the band released 12 studio albums, with their last, Ohio Players, hitting shelves in 2024. Never showing signs of slowing down, fans were shocked when the band decided to cancel their US tour.

Given the success of their last album, The Black Keys prepared for their upcoming International Players Tour scheduled to kick off on September 17 and ending on November 12. The tour featured 31 dates that had the band visiting venues like Moody Center and Madison Square Garden. But according to Billboard, the band’s concerts quietly disappeared from the Ticketmaster website.

Although canceling a show or tour is nothing new in the music industry, not giving an explanation for the decision is somewhat startling. Releasing a statement, the Moody Center wrote, “Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel this event. Ticket holders, please check your email from Ticketmaster for more info.”

The Black Keys Perform During ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

When visiting the band’s website, all the tour dates vanished except for a single performance during Chicago’s NASCAR Street Race on July 6. Back in May, The Black Keys finished the European leg of their tour and even appeared on The Voice where they performed their song “Beautiful People (Stay High).”

Sharing their thoughts on social media, fans offered some theories behind the decision with some blaming Ticketmaster. “@Ticketmaster is controlling everything. If tickets to Black Keys were $20 total, the arena would be full. $300+ tickets is silly & frankly consumers are starting to understand they cant afford $1,000 nights to go to concerts every week.”

Another person explained their sadness. “Sad to see the black keys cancel their tour. I would have paid like $60 to go see them. I would even go out to Baltimore to see them!”

