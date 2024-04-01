The Black Keys Announce North American Tour Dates in 2024

The Black Keys’ upcoming International Players Tour is exactly that: a stellar international tour! The alternative rock back will trek across the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands this spring, and they’ve just announced a whole slew of North American tour dates that will go well into fall as well. The Head And The Heart will be supporting the tour. The international trek will promote The Black Keys’ upcoming studio album Ohio Players, set for release on April 5.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Black Keys 2024 Tour will start on April 27 in Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-Op Live without The Head And The Heart. Pending extra tour date additions, the tour will close on November 12 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena with The Head And The Heart.

Fans can get down on the upcoming presale event by signing up through the band’s website. The presale event will start on April 3 at 10:00 am local through April 4. VIP packages will be available as well. There will also be a number of different presale and early access events over at Ticketmaster.

Public on-sale should start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. For fans outside of the United States, we recommend using Viagogo to get your tickets. Viagogo often has pretty good deals for international shows.

For fans across the pond in North America, we recommend trying out Stubhub. It’s a great third-party ticketing platform, especially if your chosen tour date is sold out by the time general on-sale hits.

Tickets are going to sell out fast, so get yours ASAP!

April 27 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

April 30 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff

May 3 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

May 5 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 7 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

May 8 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

May 9 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

May 12 – Paris, FR – Zénith De Paris

May 13 – Paris, FR – Zénith De Paris

July 6 – Chicago, IL – NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024

September 17 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center (with The Head And The Heart)

September 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (with The Head And The Heart)

September 20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (with The Head And The Heart)

September 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center (with The Head And The Heart)

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (with The Head And The Heart)

September 28 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

September 29 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (with The Head And The Heart)

October 2 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 3 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

October 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

October 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (with The Head And The Heart)

October 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

October 16 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center (with The Head And The Heart)

October 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

October 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

October 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with The Head And The Heart)

October 23 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

October 24 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

October 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with The Head And The Heart)

October 27 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center (with The Head And The Heart)

October 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with The Head And The Heart)

November 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

November 3 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

November 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center (with The Head And The Heart)

November 9 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum (with The Head And The Heart)

November 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

November 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (with The Head And The Heart)

Photo by Jim Herrington

