Katy Perry’s Latest Comments Hint at Potential ‘American Idol’ Return

While fans shared their excitement over Abi Carter winning American Idol, the entire seasoned seemed focused on judge Katy Perry. A part of the show for seven years, the hitmaker announced a few months ago that she would be leaving the show after the season finale. At that exact moment, American Idol changed as judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan soaked in every last moment with her. And at the same time, fans also took a moment to remember her hilarious antics over the seasons. But now, with the stage dark until next season, Perry admitted that her time on American Idol might not be over.

When discussing her reasoning for wanting to leave, Perry pointed to her own career in music. “I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff.” While loving her time on American Idol, it has been nearly four years since she released a new album. Wanting to get back to her love for music, the hitmaker teased that a future return to American Idol isn’t off the table. Speaking with Good Morning America, she insisted, “Keep my seat warm.”

Katy Perry Gives Ingredients For A Great Judge On ‘American Idol’

Besides honoring Perry’s time on the show with a mesmerizing performance that showcased her time on the show, the producers continue to work around the clock to find the perfect replacement. While numerous names have circulated the internet, no decision has been made. Although having no clue who they will pick, Perry offered some advice, “I hope it’s someone fearless. I hope it’s someone that doesn’t mince their words, maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself.”

Not winning over every fan, Perry believed that what made for a great judge. She added, “There’s a lot of people that’s like, ‘She’s awful! She should go!’ And there’s a lot of people that are like, ‘She speaks her mind! She’s authentic!’ Whatever, you can’t win ‘em all. I think it’s actually better not to win ‘em all because that means you actually have a point of view.”

