The Brazen Origins of Metallica

Metallica proved to be a force to be reckoned with when they came onto the scene in the early 1980s and took the metal world by storm. With hits like “Enter Sandman” to their name, Metallica is on the Mt. Rushmore of thrash metal bands alongside Megadeth Anthrax, and Slayer. Below, we look at the origins of Metallica.

The Origin Story of Metallica

The band was formed in 1981 by lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. Though they originated in Los Angeles, the band has spent much of their career based in San Francisco. The original lineup consisted of Hetfield, Ulrich, and guitarists Dave Mustaine, Cliff Burton, Ron McGovney, and Jason Newsted. Ulrich was instrumental in the band’s formation, as he’s the one who placed an ad in L.A. magazine, The Recycler, stating, “Drummer looking for other metal musicians to jam with, Tygers of Pan Tang, Diamond Head, and Iron Maiden.”

Both Hetfield and his friend Hugh Tanner, who was part of the heavy metal band Leather Charm at the time, responded to the ad. Taking his initiative one step further, Ulrich approached Brian Slagel, founder of Metal Blade Records, about recording a song for the 1982 compilation album, Metal Massacre, recruiting Hetfield to play guitar and sing lead vocals on “Hit the Lights,” which became their first original song as a band.

Ulrich and Hetfield officially formed Metallica in October 1981, taking the name Ulrich’s friend Ron Quintana, who was considering naming his music magazine—either MetalMania or Metallica. Intrigued by the name Metallica, Ulrich decided to use that for the band name. Ulrich and Hetfield later posted another ad seeking a lead guitarist to which Mustaine replied and got the gig after auditioning. Metallica made its live debut at a small concert venue, Radio City, in Anaheim, California, on March 14, 1982, with new member McGovney. Three months later, Metal Massacre I was released in June.

Later that year, Ulrich and Hetfield were at a show at the famous nightclub Whiskey a Go Go in L.A. where they saw Burton play. Impressed by his skill on bass guitar, they asked him to join Metallica. Though he initially resisted the offer to leave his band, Trauma, to join Metallica, he ultimately accepted, on account of the fact that his new bandmates agree to relocate to San Fransisco.

In 1983, Mustaine was fired from Metallica due to his excessive use of drugs and alcohol. That same year, he founded Megadeth, which took its place alongside Metallica as one of the most famous heavy metal bands of all time. Mustaine was replaced by Kirk Hammett, who’s been with the band since 1983.

Throughout their four-decade career, Metallica has released 11 studio albums, their most recent being 72 Seasons in 2023. “Enter Sandman,” “Until it Sleeps,” “One” and “Master of Puppets” are among their most well-known hits. They’ve won eight Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Hetfield and Ulrich have remained with the band since its origin.

