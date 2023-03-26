Virginia Tech Fans Sing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” Despite NCAA Ban During March Madness

We’re off to never-never-land!

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Despite the NCAA banning Virginia Tech from playing Metallica’s hit “Enter Sandman” ahead of March Madness games this year, the school’s fans have taken matters into their own hands.

They’re singing it en masse a cappella.

The school, which has a tradition (since 2000) of playing the 1990 heavy metal song “Enter Sandman” before big home games, uses the track as a de facto fight song to get its fans and players pumped up.

For example, in the video below the crowd goes wild for the song prior to the football game against rival school, the University of North Carolina.

But the school’s women’s basketball team, which is doing very well in the 2023 NCAA women’s March Madness tournament and boasts the bracket’s No. 1 seed, is not allowed to play the song at their scheduled home games in the tournament, according to USA Today reports. Why? Because the NCAA is attempting to make the games feel more like a neutral site and not a bona fide home game for the Hokies. A bit of an odd take given that Va. Tech earned home court via the rules and a great season.

So, the NCAA has banned the university from playing the song, saying they would fine the school. But don’t test a giant crowd of coeds.

Even though the song isn’t allowed to be played, the students on hand are singing it anyway. See below for examples of the students taking matters into their own hands.

One example comes from a game when the Hokies beat Chattanooga 58-33. Another came during a win over South Dakota State 72-60. The Hokies next game came against Tennessee but that took place in Seattle on Saturday (March 25). So no chance for “Enter Sandman” a cappella, unfortunately.

Let me clarify here- Virginia Tech hosted this Women’s NCAA Tournament game as a “neutral site”



So, the NCAA said the Hokies would be fined if they played their traditional Enter Sandman entrance. So yes, the song was banned for this instance but not for usual home games. — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) March 18, 2023

“Enter Sandman” a cappella as Georgia Amoore swishes the first 3 of the game. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/LwaoQ19kMJ — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) March 19, 2023

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV