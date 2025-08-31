The Catchiest One-Hit Wonders of the 1970s You Forgot Existed

The 1970s produced more than a few one-hit wonders across many genres, from pop to rock to disco. Many of those one-hit wonders from the 1970s have been lost to time, which is a shame, because some of those tunes were the catchiest songs of the decade. Let’s take a look back in time and celebrate a few one-hit wonders that deserved a better chance, shall we?

“I’m On Fire” by 5000 Volts

It’s only natural that a disco song would make it to our list of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1970s. “I’m On Fire” by 5000 Volts was released in 1975 and made it to the Top 20 across Europe. The song also made it to No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. The British disco group found a lot of success with the song. Unfortunately, though, maintaining their presence on the chart proved difficult. Their only other international hit was “Doctor Kiss Kiss” from 1976. “I’m On Fire” remains their only charting hit in the US.

“Woman To Woman” by Shirley Brown

I had to throw some good soul on this list of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1970s. “Woman To Woman” by Shirley Brown is a classic soul song that was released in 1974. The song hit No. 1 on the Hot Soul Singles chart that year, and also made it to No. 22 on the Hot 100. I really don’t understand how this song could be Brown’s only Top 60 hit. She has a voice unlike any other.

“Midnight At The Oasis” by Maria Muldaur

How about a bit of a soft rock deep cut? The jazz pop-leaning tune “Midnight At The Oasis” by Maria Muldaur was released in 1973 and became a pretty big hit for the American singer. The song hit No. 6 on the Hot 100 and also charted well in the UK, Canada, and Australia. You might remember this song from its strong instrumental section. Sadly, though, Muldaur never hit the Top 10 in the US again. Though, some would consider her a two-hit wonder, as her 1974 version of “I’m A Woman” made it to No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Hocus Pocus” by Focus

This prog-rock metal-leaning tune is one of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1970s, and it’s still strange to me that Dutch outfit Focus never made it big again. While the band continued to pop out hits in their native Netherlands for a few years, their re-release of “Hocus Pocus” in 1972 would remain their only single to make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 chart. The song peaked at No. 9.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns