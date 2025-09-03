The Catchiest One-Hit Wonders of the 1980s You Forgot Existed

The 1980s produced a lot of one-hit wonders, and I’d be bold enough to say that the 80s have the catchiest one-hit wonders of any decade. So many songs from that era are just addictive, whether they’re new wave classics or synth-pop jams. Let’s take a look at just a few of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1980s that you may have forgotten about!

“Two Of Hearts” by Stacey Q

You probably haven’t thought about this hit song in a while, but the second you hear that intro, you’ll know exactly what song it is. “Two Of Hearts” by Stacey Q was released in 1986 and was a certified Hi-NRG banger. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped a ton of other charts across Europe and the UK.

Stacey Q is a real talent, and it’s a shame that her subsequent singles didn’t chart as well. She would make it to the Hot 100 chart two more times in the 80s, but none of those singles were in the Top 30. “Two Of Hearts” was also her only hit to chart substantially in other countries.

“Heart And Soul” by T’Pau

This is such a good new wave song. I haven’t forgotten about it, but plenty of people have. I can certainly understand why. A ton of hit music came out in 1987, and British pop-rock outfit T’Pau just fell through the cracks.

“Heart And Soul” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and also did well in the UK. T’Pau wouldn’t be considered a one-hit wonder in the UK, but “Heart And Soul” was their only song to make it to the Hot 100 chart in the US. Those vocal overdubs sound so gorgeous.

“What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)” by Information Society

This is one of the catchiest one-hit wonders of the 1980s, and far too many people haven’t heard of this synth-pop acid house hit. But if you’re a Star Trek fan, it probably rings a bell.

“What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)” by Information Society features a sample of Leonard Nimoy’s voice from an old episode of the science fiction show, but that’s far from the coolest part of the song. The whole of this track is really unique. In my opinion, it sounds ahead of its time, compared to other new wave acts at the time. Though, it does boast that very synth-y 80s beat.

It’s worth noting that some would consider Information Society to be two-hit wonders, as they made it to the Top 10 on the Hot 100 a second time with the song “Walking Away”. However, “What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)” was their only song to hit No. 1 on the Dance charts, and I think it’s a way more memorable song.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images