Music Star Rejected Offer To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show; Taylor Swift Has Open Invitation to Headline

Cardi B has a strong case for the “best female rapper of all time” title. She sent her 2018 debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” straight to the top of the Billboard Hot 100—making her only the second female solo rapper to do so after Lauryn Hill. The New Yorker, 32, has gone on to collect numerous other accolades, becoming the highest certified woman in rap of all time and the only one to score multiple solo No. 1 hits. Despite her glaring success, however, the “WAP” singer still doesn’t believe she’s quite ready for one of music’s biggest stages.

Cardi B Hopes to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show One Day

As far as live performances go, it doesn’t get much more prestigious than the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Just last year, Kendrick Lamar’s searing cultural indictment of a performance actually drew more viewers than the game itself.

Cardi B’s unfiltered lyrics and brash stage presence seem like a dynamite combination for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Unsurprisingly, the “WAP” rapper recently revealed to Billboard that NFL officials have approached her about the gig in the past.

“I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it,” the Grammy winner said. “I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up.”

Cardi B is poised to drop Am I the Drama?, the long-anticipated follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, on Sept. 19. And we have little doubt it will yield the hits she’s looking for.

This Pop Star Has an Open Invitation for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B isn’t the only artist in the Super Bowl Halftime Show conversation. Even before pop megastar Taylor Swift began dating three-time champ Travis Kelce, Swifties were lobbying to see the “Anti-Hero” singer take the stage during the big game. And on the heels of the power couple’s engagement announcement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is fueling that speculation.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said during Wednesday’s (Sept. 3) appearance on The Today Show. “She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

Goodell refused to elaborate further, conceding only, “It’s a maybe,” when pressed by Savannah Guthrie.

