The Classic Garth Brooks Song His Daughter Allie Colleen Hates

No one can say Allie Colleen has achieved country music success solely because of her famous father. The daughter of the legendary Garth Brooks has been very intentional about treading her own path. While her father is her “best friend,” there isn’t much trace of the “Unanswered Prayers” singer in Colleen’s music. The Belmont University graduate doesn’t shy away from criticism of her dad, either. Learn which timeless Garth Brooks song that Colleen absolutely hates.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Allie Colleen Talks Songwriting, Ashley McBryde & Her Debut Album ‘Stones’]

Allie Colleen Shares Her Favorite Garth Brooks Song—And Her Least Favorite

Anyone who has turned on a radio or walked into a dive bar between 1990 and now has heard “Friends In Low Places.” It’s fun. It’s delightfully lowbrow. Allie Colleen hates it.

During a July 2019 appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Colleen revealed her favorite Garth Brooks song: “When You Come Back to Me Again.” Perhaps expecting a more mainstream answer, Bobby Bones expressed surprise that Colleen would choose “a deeper cut.”

The Owasso, Oklahoma native held nothing back. “What’d you expect, my man—’Friends in Low Places?’ I hate that song,” she said emphatically. “So much.”

Colleen goes on to explain that the title of Garth’s biggest hit was, unfortunately, irresistible low-hanging fruit for her hormonal high-school classmates. And if you’ve ever spent any time around a teenage boy, her aversion suddenly makes total sense.

“You can only imagine the pickup lines in high school that come from ‘Friends in Low Places,'” said the “Halos and Horns” singer.

Fair.

Allie Colleen Is Heading On Tour With Jelly Roll

Allie Colleen’s career trajectory may look nothing like her father’s. But that doesn’t mean she’s taken nothing from his success. After all, you don’t release nine diamond-certified albums without doing something right.

“I don’t really have [those] business connections,” Colleen told American Songwriter in 2021. “But ever since I was a kid, my dad has taught me basically one lesson, and that’s to put your head down and work.”

And that’s exactly what she did. The 27-year-old singer graduated from Nashville’s Belmont University in 2018 with a degree in songwriting. She released her first song, “Work in Progress,” the next year. Her debut album, Stones, came two years later. And now, Colleen will open for one of country’s biggest names—Jelly Roll.

“BEAUTIFULLY LOSING MY MIND RN // when @jellyroll615 says something he means it,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram Wednesday (June 26.) “WHO’S COMING TO PARTY WITH US ?!”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images