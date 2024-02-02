The Combustible Meaning Behind “Glycerine” by Bush

“Glycerine” is an odd title for a song. Then again, there is not much about this single from Bush’s 1994 debut album Sixteen Stone that is conventional. It’s full of strange, enigmatic lyrics. It ends with a coda in which all instruments drop out except for the string section. Bush frontman and songwriter Gavin Rossdale characterized “Glycerine” as “ancient and mystical,” adding that he was merely a “conduit” for the song.

That said, the lyrics to “Glycerine” are not totally impenetrable. There are plenty of clues suggesting it’s a song about a difficult and tortured romantic relationship. But what does that have to do with a chemical compound that has a variety of commercial uses? Rossdale actually clarified that in a 1995 interview on The Howard Stern Show. With Rossdale’s explanation in hand, suddenly the meaning of “Glycerine” becomes much less mysterious.

“Dangerous as Glycerine”

Perhaps because “Glycerine” is such a strange song title, listeners have frequently misheard it. Stern was among those, as he initially thought the refrain was “misery.” He and co-host Robin Quivers told Rossdale they were still confused about the meaning of the song’s actual title. When Stern said, “I think that’s the stuff that blows up,” Rossdale quickly responded, “Yeah, exactly.” Among its many uses, glycerine is a fuel for internal combustion engines. When heated, it helps to create the clouds dispersed by fog machines. Which, if you think about it, is pretty rock and roll.

Rossdale went on to explain to Stern and Quivers, “I was trying to say that the person I was writing the song about was as dangerous as glycerine.” When they pressed him to identify the person who inspired the lyrics, Rossdale said it was “a girlfriend of mine named Suzie.” That, presumably, was Suze DeMarchi. He had been in a relationship with the Baby Animals frontwoman, whom INXS had considered as a replacement for the late Michael Hutchence.

Listening to “Glycerine” from that perspective, we can see that the angst that Rossdale felt in this relationship was a by-product of the deep connection he felt with DeMarchi. He begins the song describing the intimate feelings he had.

It must be your skin I’m sinking in

It must be for real, ‘cause now I can feel

So right away, Rossdale establishes that he needed DeMarchi in order to feel. He found that dependency hard to handle, because—as he details later in the first verse—she wasn’t always around when he needed her.

Everything gone white, everything’s gray

Now you’re here, now you’re away

I don’t want this, remember that

I’ll never forget where you’re at

A Simple yet Confusing Chorus

The verse is followed by a two-line chorus. Even with Rossdale’s explanation, its meaning is still unclear.

Don’t let the days go by

Glycerine, glycerine

Is Rossdale asking DeMarchi to not let the days go by without him? Is he saying he wants to savor the days he gets to spend with her? Given that Rossdale saw himself as a “conduit” for the song, which emanated from some otherworldly source, he may have not even known what the line meant.

A Relationship Riddled with Contradictions

Rossdale delves further into the contradictions of his relationship with DeMarchi in the second verse.

I’m never alone, I’m alone all the time

Are you at one? Do you lie?

We live in a wheel where everyone steals

But when we rise, it’s like Strawberry Fields

In an “Inside the Lyric” video segment for Fuse, Rossdale explained the reference to The Beatles’ “Strawberry Fields Forever.” The preceding line is about how “it’s a cynical world.” But even so, we can have moments of happiness. Rossdale cites hearing “Strawberry Fields Forever” as an example of that, because “when people think of that song, it makes them happy.”

When Rossdale revisits the chorus, he expands beyond Don’t let the days go by. He accepts his role in the relationship’s difficulties and acknowledges the role that their fears played.

Could’ve been easier on you

I couldn’t change though I wanted to

It should have been easier by three

Our old friend fear and you and me

Rossdale’s relationship with DeMarchi was sufficiently challenging that it inspired a second song on Sixteen Stone. He also wrote “Comedown” about DeMarchi, and specifically about “coming down from that high and dealing with those intense emotions” from the relationship.

The Impact of “Glycerine”

“Glycerine” was the fourth single from Sixteen Stone. It went No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and No. 4 on their Mainstream Rock chart. By reaching No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, it holds the honor of being the highest-ranking Bush single on that chart. The Kevin Kerslake-directed video for “Glycerine” won the Viewer’s Choice Award at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sixteen Stone peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. It is Bush’s best-selling album in the U.S., having sold more than 6 million copies.

A live version of “Glycerine” featuring Gwen Stefani went to No. 38 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in 2013. (Stefani and Rossdale were married at the time; they divorced in 2016.) Melissa Ferrick covered “Glycerine” for her 2008 album, Goodbye Youth.

Remember how Stern misheard “glycerine” as “misery?” He was not alone in mistaking the title refrain for another word or phrase. Prolific hit songwriter Desmond Child thought the song was called “Kiss the Rain.” Upon learning that it was actually “Glycerine,” Child went and co-wrote a song called “Kiss the Rain.” Billie Myers turned that song into a No. 15 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1997.

Bush has gone on to release nine albums, five of which were made after reforming in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus. The first six of those were Top 40 albums, but none has approached the mammoth popularity of Sixteen Stone. The album was loaded with hits, but none has made a bigger impact than “Glycerine.” The song is easily Bush’s most popular on Spotify (more than 208 million downloads) and YouTube (more than 79 million downloads).

