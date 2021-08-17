Bush, Stone Temple Pilots Announce Co-Headlining Tour Starting Sep. 30

Get ready all you fans of “Machinehead,” “Glycerine,” “Interstate Love Song” and “Plush” because starting September 30 in Mesa, Arizona, two of the largest, most hard-hitting bands in rock ‘n’ roll are venturing out on a co-headline tour to wreak sonic havoc.

Yes, today (Aug. 17) Bush and Stone Temple Pilots have announced a co-headlining tour that begins in Mesa and continues through 10 more stops, including Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and finishes in Oklahoma City on October 17.

Bush, the platinum-selling British-born band fronted by the growling Gavin Rossdale, rose to fame in 1996 with its sophomore LP, Razorblade Suitcase. The band released its latest record, The Kingdom, in 2020, its eighth full-length, to great acclaim.

The Grammy-winning Stone Temple Pilots, which will follow the co-headlining tour with a solo headlining tour of its own, concluding November 9, has gone through significant changes over the years. The San Diego-born band rose to fame with its debut 1992 album, Core, and 1994 follow-up, Purple. Fronted then by Scott Weiland and later by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, the band now features powerful vocalist, Jeff Gutt.

Fans can find tickets starting at around $20 on both of the band’s official websites.

2021 TOUR DATES:

Sept 30 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct 1 El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

Oct 3 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 5 New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

Oct 6 Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct 8 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct 9 Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)

Oct 11 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct 12 Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino

Oct 15 Brandon, MO @ Brandon Amphitheatre

Oct 17 Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**