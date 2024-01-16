Bush Announces Summer 2024 Greatest Hits Tour Dates with Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox

Bush has unveiled plans for a 2024 North American tour celebrating its 30th anniversary while also promoting its recently released compilation Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023. During the trek, the veteran alternative rockers will be joined by a number of different opening acts, including Alice in Chains guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour features 32 confirmed dates. The outing is mapped out from a July 26 concert in Bend, Oregon, through a September 15 show in Los Angeles. Visit BushOfficial.com to check out more details about the trek.

Bush has posted a video on its socials featuring frontman Gavin Rossdale talking about the tour.

“The best thing about this tour is that it is a direct reflection of the reaction to the record,” Rossdale says in the clip. “People have responded to the greatest-hits record in a way that I never could have imagined. I want us to really honor all those years of music that you’ve loved, and honor all that love that you’ve given us.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale began on Tuesday, January 16. VIP packages also are being sold.

You can purchase tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Coinciding with the tour announcement, Bush will be performing its 1994 hit “Glycerine” on the Tuesday, January 19, episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band also will make an appearance on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday, January 17.

Bush released its debut album, Sixteen Stone, in 1994. Loaded: The Greatest Hits arrived in November 2023. It included highlights from all of the band’s studio albums, as well as the new original song “Nowhere to Go but Everywhere” and a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together.”

See the full routing for Bush’s Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour below. Bush fans won’t want to pass up on this chance to see these the alt-rockers celebrate its milestone anniversary with a show packed with their best-loved songs.https://roundhill.ffm.to/bush-loaded

Don’t wait – these tickets are likely to go quickly. Head to StubHub now to see if tickets are available to a show near you!

Bush’s “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour” Dates:

7/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater



7/27 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest



7/29 – Great Falls, MT @ Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair



7/31 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre



8/1 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre



8/3 – La Crosse, WI @ Copeland Park



8/4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park



8/6 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre



8/7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island



8/9 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium



8/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park



8/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion



8/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center



8/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



8/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater



8/19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage



8/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center



8/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena



8/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion



8/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre



8/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater



8/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place



8/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live



9/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park



9/4 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum



9/5 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall



9/7 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino



9/8 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion



9/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood



9/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU



9/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre



9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.