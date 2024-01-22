Bush Loaded – The Greatest Hits Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Fans of 1990s grunge rock are in for a treat this summer. English rockers Bush are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s career (yes, it really has been that long) with a North American headline tour. Supporting acts will include Alice In Chain’s Jerry Cantrell and Seattle rock band Candlebox. Additional supporting acts will be announced in the coming months.

Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour will hit 31 venues across the United States and Canada, with additional tour dates speculated but not yet announced. The national tour will start off on July 26 in Bend, Oregon at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The tour will wrap up on September 15 in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theater, pending any additional tour date announcements.

In a Desert Sun interview from November, Bush’s frontman Gavin Rossdale spoke about the 30th anniversary of Bush’s inception. “After a 30-year career in music, (we’re) still playing to relatively big crowds, and we still have a big audience,” said Rossdale, “(…) we have a small island.”

That small island of fans has gotten lucky in terms of new releases and tours recently. The band’s most recent tour in promotion of their ninth studio album The Art Of Survival was a massive and successful one. The band has also since released a greatest hits album, which will be the theme of the upcoming tour, and Rossdale recently confirmed that the band is working on another record for release in 2024.

Tickets are still widely available for this tour, but keep in mind that Bush tends to sell out fast! After a brief presale event, general on-sale tickets went live on January 19. You can easily get your hands on tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Bush first rose to prominence during the grunge and post-grunge eras of the 1990s alongside major artists like Alice In Chains, Nirvana, Mudhoney, and Pearl Jam. They are known for their hit song “Glycerine” from their debut 1994 album Sixteen Stone, which is also their most successful album to date at six times multi-platinum. The band’s current lineup includes lead vocalist Gavin Rossdale, bassist Corey Britz, guitarist Chris Traynor, and drummer Nik Hughes.

Bush’s Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour will likely sell out as tour dates approach. Get your tickets as soon as you can, especially if you want VIP access!

July 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 27 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 31 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

August 1 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 3 – La Crosse, WI – Copeland Park

August 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 6 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

August 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 13 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

August 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 16 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 17 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 24 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

August 26 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

September 1 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par

September 4 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

September 5 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 7 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino

September 8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

September 13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Bush’s Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour 2024 FAQs

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bush 2024 tour?

All presale events have since passed, but general sale tickets are currently available.

How much do Bush 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Ticket costs will vary depending on a few different factors. Your price may be different depending on when you buy your ticket, which venue you are planning to attend, the platform you buy the ticket on, whether or not you choose general admission or a VIP upgrade, etc. After a quick look on Live Nation, it looks like tickets start at about $55 and VIP packages start at around $281.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

General admission tickets will simply provide access to the concert and your chosen seat. Depending on the venue you choose, this will include either lawn seats or premium general admission seats.

VIP packages at a pretty significant upgrade. Bush VIP ticketholders get a general admission seat, an exclusive photo opp, attendance to the band’s pre-show acoustic set, VIP merch, an autographed vinyl of Bush’s Greatest Hits album, an autographed poster, and a VIP laminate and lanyard.

Side Stage VIP ticketholder will receive side stage access during the first three songs of the band’s set, plus all of the bells and whistles of the Bush VIP package.

There’s also a Take A Seat bundle available at some of the venues, which includes a general admission ticket with lawn seating plus an included lawn chair.

