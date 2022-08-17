The Cool Kids Announce Special Event, Drop New Video For “Scam Likely”

The Cool Kids—a rap duo consisting of Sir Michael Rocks and rapper-producer Chuck Inglish—have announced a special night of food, comedy, and music coming to Chicago’s Thalia Hall on Saturday, September 24, called Night School.

With Night School, the duo aims to turn “modern-day rap on its head,” offering a three-part experience that throws things back to DJ Kool Herc’s NYC parties, circa the 1970s.

The event kicks off with “First Period”—a dinner curated by Chuck Inglish—followed by “Second Period”—a live mystery school podcast—and finishes with “Third Period”—a performance from The Cool Kids and friends. Tickets for the event go on sale today (August 17) at 12 pm CT.

The tickets will be available in three tiers. The first is general admission which grants fans access to “Third Period.” VIP ticket options grant access to both “Second and Third Period” while Deluxe options grant access to all three periods and the Ingles-curated meal. Ingles calls the menu “the resounding effect that the Black culture has had on the culinary world.” He continued, “So many of the dishes I’ll be preparing have been foundations of many households across America’s multicultural communities.” Find tickets, HERE.

To celebrate the announcement, The Cool Kids have also dropped a video for their track “Scam Likely,” taken from their 2022 album Before Shit Got Weird. The track blends pumped-up 808s with discordant jazz samples and a selection of wry lyrics like when I had to eat noodles, I ain’t even eating noodles / Couldn’t rock Top Ramen, had to know what to cook / So I remixed the pot ’til it looked like pasta overtop.

The visual was directed by Lonnie Edwards and filmed at local staples in Chicago—notably the Vietnamese restaurant Phodega. Check it out below.

Photo Credit: Jamal Peters / Shorefire