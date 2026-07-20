Good Luck Getting Any Sleep: Gavin Adcock’s End-of-Tour Gift for Morgan Wallen Is Pure Chaos

Gavin Adcock thought long and hard about a gift for Morgan Wallen. The country singer recently opened for Wallen for the last time, and decided to give him a gift to mark the moment.

“So most of y’all know I’ve been opening up for Morgan Wallen over the past couple years and I wanted to get him something for an end of tour gift,” Adcock explained on Instagram. “We’re playing our last show here in Baltimore with him and I thought to myself, ‘What should I get somebody that can get anything in the world they want to by themself?’”

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Adcock decided to conquer that problem by gifting Wallen something he’d never buy for himself—a taxidermy item made up of several different animals.

“Y’all be prepared,” Adcock warned before holding up the creation. “I’ve been calling this thing right here Roofus. It’s a buck a** mount made into a little critter with some eagle claws, some turkey, feet and some bull horns on the top.”

Adcock concluded his video by saying of Wallen, “I can’t wait to see what he thinks.”

In the caption of the post, Adcock wrote, “Y’all say what’s up to Roofus.”

What to Know About Morgan Wallen

Currently, Wallen is Still the Problem Tour. The trek kicked off back in April, and has already taken Wallen Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and more.

Throughout the run, Wallen has made headlines for expensive ticket prices, a canceled show, and a viral mid-show incident with a fan’s phone.

Four shows remain on the tour, with Wallen scheduled to play two concerts each in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As his tour wraps, Wallen is also preparing for the release of his latest song, “Been By Now,” on July 24.

The track is the latest in a run of singles that Wallen’s released, including “I Can’t Love You Anymore” with Ella Langley, and “McArthur” with HARDY, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw.

After Wallen and Langley duet’s April release, the song made some history. It marked the first time a country duo debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach