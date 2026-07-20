“Honestly, Shut Up”: Rock Legend Slams Bruce Springsteen as an “Annoying, Bitter Old Man”

Jonathan Cain is speaking out against Bruce Springsteen. Speaking to The Complete Disaster Network, the Journey keyboardist slammed Springsteen’s outspoken political nature.

“We’re blessed to live where we live, and I’m obviously a conservative. I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn’t go there anymore… so I’m a diehard conservative,” Cain said. “Guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. Honestly, shut up, Bruce. Who’s the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Really? Do your art.”

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Cain continued by saying that he believes it’s not “cool to have celebrities going there.”

“It’s a bad look. Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he’s just annoying. He’s an annoying, bitter old man. I mean, stop it. Really,” he said. “You were born in the USA, weren’t you, dude? So act like it. But even that song [‘Born In The USA‘], if you look at the lyrics, it’s a kind of a diss to our country.”

Jonathan Cain Speaks About Politics in Music

By contrast, Cain claimed that he tries “to keep politics out of my music.”

“I think in the end we should do what we do and try to unify. I think our job [as artists] is unifying people,” he said. “… We have our [political] parties out there in the audience, respective parties, and they’re singing ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.’”

However, Cain made an exception for “The Winds Of Freedom: A Salute To America.” Cain said he opted to release the song in honor of America’s 250th birthday. He also put it out because he said he considers himself “a diehard patriot.”

“Now people say, ‘Well, you’re a Christian and you’re a conservative.’ I’m, like, ‘So what?’ I don’t preach it on stage. I don’t spend 10 minutes talking about it. That’s who I am, and that’s OK,” he said. “… Me and Kid Rock, we’re probably on an island. There’s a few of us, and I stand there with my flag on that island, and if anybody’s got a problem with me, America, and Jesus, then bring it.”

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