Super Bowl-Winning Coach Declares Himself an “Ella Fella” After Ella Langley’s Baltimore Show

Ella Langley officially has another fella in her fandom. Morgan Wallen recently brought his Still the Problem Tour to Baltimore, Maryland, and the “Choosin’ Texas” singer was tapped to open the show.

After Langley’s time on stage, Rex Ryan, a former NFL coach who won a Super Bowl as part of the Baltimore Ravens staff in 2000, took to X to praise the singer.

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“Look, I’ve been around football my whole life. I’ve coached in Baltimore, won a lot of games, and seen some incredible performances,” Ryan wrote. “But let me tell you something… Ella Langley had Baltimore in the palm of her hand tonight.”

He added, “As the kids say, I’m officially an Ella Fella. I don’t make the rules.”

Ryan also shared two photos from the show. There was one pic of Langley performing and another of him wearing an “Ella’s Fellas” shirt.

Look, I've been around football my whole life. I've coached in Baltimore,won a lot of games, and seen some incredible performances But let me tell you something…Ella Langley had Baltimore in the palm of her hand tonight. As the kids say, I'm officially an Ella Fella. I don't… pic.twitter.com/fVhnFIUJ1Y — Rex Ryan (@RexRyanOfficial) July 19, 2026

What to Know About Ella Langley

Langley released her sophomore album, Dandelion, in April. The following month, she set off on tour in support of the LP. She’s set to wrap up the first leg of the trek on Aug. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas, before picking things up a few days later in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Langley has shows on the calendar through October. Her final show of the run is currently scheduled for Halloween night in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

While she’s busy on the road, Langley is continuing to make history on the charts.

“Choosin’ Texas,” which has been certified four times Platinum, has spent 14 weeks in the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the song has tied Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” for the most weeks at No. 1 among non-holiday titles by women with no male-billed acts.

Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” currently holds the record for the longest-running No. 1 song solely by women at 22 weeks. “Choosin’ Texas” is now tied for the second longest streak.

Elsewhere on the charts, “Choosin’ Texas” leads Streaming Songs for a 15th week, Digital Song Sales for a 13th week, Hot Country Songs for a 32nd week, and Songs of the Summer for a seventh week.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic