Son of Waylon Jennings Honors Late Rock Legend With a Heartfelt Memory of His Dad

Shooter Jennings is paying tribute to Jennifer Finch. After the L7 bassist died, Waylon Jennings’ son took to X to recall when his dad worked with the band.

“My dad was so excited to do this collaboration with L7 for the (amazing and shockingly unavailable) Twisted Willie Willie Nelson tribute album,” Jennings wrote of the 1996 compilation album. “It is such a sick record.”

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Indeed, the album includes the elder Jennings singing “Three Days” with L7. It also features recordings by Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and more.

“I have a poster signed by L7 to me from way back then that my dad got me,” Jennings wrote. “RIP Jennifer Finch.”

What to Know About Jennifer Finch

Finch died on July 18, just days after she publicly revealed her battle with brain cancer. She was 59.

According to a GoFundMe started on Finch’s behalf, the musician was battling “an aggressive form of brain cancer” prior to her death.

“When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some version of normal living,” the post read. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks. The cancer and everything that comes with it have left her with significant physical limitations.”

After Finch died, L7 took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late musician.

“She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide,” the band wrote in part. “We love you Jennifer.”

The band’s rep also spoke out in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever,” the statement read. “Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured.”

The statement concluded, “We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images



