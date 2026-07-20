“Half of My Dress Has Somehow Already Come Unzipped”: Ella Langley Never Missed a Beat After This Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction

Ella Langley didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction slow down her set. The country singer recently took the stage in Baltimore, Maryland, amid her opening gig on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour.

Two songs into her hour-long set, Langley’s dress started to come undone.

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“It’s raining,” she told the crowd. “I’m pretty sure half of my dress has somehow already come unzipped.”

Someone backstage heard Langley’s announcement to the crowd, and ran onto the stage to solve the problem.

Since the show took place at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, Langley was offered a Ravens jersey.

She proceeded to throw the jersey on over her dress, and continue her set.

Later, Langley took to her Instagram Story to relive the experience.

“Yesterday my entire dress came unzipped on song #2 in a 60 minute set in the pouring down rain in a stadium full of people,” she wrote. “S/O to the Revans for saving the day!”

Ella Langley’s on the Road

Langley’s wardrobe malfunction wasn’t the headline-making moment to come out of her Baltimore sets.

The singer also got a new fan over the weekend. Rex Ryan, a former NFL coach and current league analyst, took to X to praise Langley’s performance.

“Look, I’ve been around football my whole life. I’ve coached in Baltimore, won a lot of games, and seen some incredible performances,” Ryan wrote. “But let me tell you something… Ella Langley had Baltimore in the palm of her hand tonight.”

He added, “As the kids say, I’m officially an Ella Fella. I don’t make the rules.”

Ryan also shared two photos from the show. There was one pic of Langley performing and another of him wearing an “Ella’s Fellas” shirt.

In addition to Langley’s opening spot on Wallen’s tour, she’s busy on her own headlining trek in support of her sophomore album, Dandelion.

She’s set to wrap up the first leg of the trek on Aug. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas, before picking things up a few days later in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Langley has shows on the calendar through October. Her final show of the run is currently scheduled for Halloween night in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic