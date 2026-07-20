Zach Top Breaks Out a New Banger for Montana Crowd, and “I Need This Song on My Playlist Immediately”

Releasing his last studio album, Ain’t in It for My Health, in 2025, Zach Top watched his stardom explode. Packed with songs like “Good Times & Tan Lines” and “South of Sanity,” Top was enjoying his rise in country music. But he wasn’t about to waste the opportunity. Already hard at work on his next album, the singer recently shared when he expects it to be released. But while fans will have to wait until 2027, he presented them with a sample thanks to “Good Girls & Cowgirls.”

In June, Top announced that his next album would be released in the spring of 2027. Appearing on the Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker podcast, the country star didn’t even know if he could make the announcement. Still getting accustomed to the music industry, he said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say it yet or not, but I think we’re gonna put out a couple songs at the end of the summer. Then [I’m] planning on next spring, putting out another record.”

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Keeping his word, Top shocked fans at the Under the Big Sky festival when he debuted the new track. Although fans expected to hear songs like “Sounds Like the Radio,” none were prepared for “Good Girls & Cowgirls.”

[RELATED: “This Ain’t It”: Zach Top Reveals Just How How Hard He Fought To Release His Breakout Hit]

Zach Top Loves Sugar And Whiskey

With thousands packed into the festival, the sold-out crowd walked away with an unforgettable moment. But exactly what is the difference between a “good girl” and a “cowgirl” Well, according to Top’s lyrics, “Good girls you can take home to mama/Take ’em to church when they want you to/They’re everything nice and not much drama/Got your thing that’s good for you.”

Now, on the opposite side was the cowgirl. Seeing them as truly wild, the singer continued, “If you like them more on the wild side/Kind of rodeo that goes all night/Good girls are made of sugar and spice/Cowgirls are made of whiskey and ice.”

Given the reception the song received, Top could have yet another hit on his hands. And with the singer planning to release a few songs before the end of summer, fans only have to pick if they like sugar and spice or whiskey and ice.



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