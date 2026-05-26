3 Debut Singles From the 80s That Are Actually Worth the Hype They Got

The 80s were a time to be alive—not that I would know. Here are a few debut singles from the decade that still stand out, from someone who didn’t grow up in the era.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Take On Me” by a-ha

Before a-ha achieved global success with “Take On Me” in 1985, they actually released not one, but two other versions of the track. Their label at the time had so much faith in the song that they decided to invest in a video for the track, which I’m pretty sure we’ve all seen at one point or another by now.

Even Magne Furuholmen, the keyboard player for A-ha, admitted that it was the music video that made the track what it was.

“The song has a super catchy riff, but it is a song that you have to hear a few times,” he admitted to Rolling Stone. “And I don’t think it would’ve been given the time of day without the enormous impact of the video.”

“Runaway” by Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi was actually discovered by a New York radio station in 1983, which held a contest to find the best unsigned band. The group used “Runaway” for their submission, and it ended up being the debut single for their first album.

Although Jon Bon Jovi is willing to admit that “Runaway” is one of those songs that has held up pretty well, he’s not the biggest fan of the music video.

“The first time we’d just made a record and we were all excited and some a–hole decides we’re going to make a video for ‘Runaway’,” the singer recalled in an interview. “So instead of making it about what the song’s about, he decides to put a concept to it with his little niece in it. It’s the worst piece of s–t I ever saw in my life.”

“Everybody” by Madonna

The future Queen of Pop actually went to clubs herself to promote the demo of this electro-disco song, which led to her signing with Sire Records. In 1983, the singer would release her debut album, called Madonna. She would follow this up with Like A Virgin in 1984, which featured some of her biggest hits.

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