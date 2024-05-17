Reba McEntire Shouts Out Post Malone for Their Surprise Dickey Betts Duet at the ACM Awards

Reba McEntire—a self-proclaimed Post Malone fan—joined the man himself on stage at the ACM Awards following his performance to sing an impromptu duet. They sang an acapella version of “Ramblin’ Man” by the Allman Brothers Band in honor of the late Dickey Betts. The crowd went wild for the tender moment, as McEntire seemed to help Post calm his nerves on stage.

Today, McEntire took to social media to shout out the performance and to give Post Malone his props. “Last night my Superbowl buddy [Post Malone] and I took a moment to pay tribute to Dickey Betts of [the Allman Brothers Band]. Did y’all catch our duet?” McEntire wrote on Twitter/X. She included a clip of the duet.

Fans were loving their interaction in the comments, sharing love for the two and wishing for more collaborations from them. “Gotta love this pairing. Not sure I would have seen it coming a few years ago but liking it,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “The duo we didn’t know WE NEEDED!!”

Post Malone’s Duet with Reba McEntire Shocked Fans in the Best Way

Fans were loving Post Malone’s performance at the ACM Awards, with one writing on social media, “Post Malone doing by far the most country sounding song at the [ACMs] as I type this,” as Post debuted the unreleased song “Never Love You Again.”

Another fan commented, “I actually enjoyed Post Malone here and his performance!!” including a clip of him singing with McEntire. “All night he took pictures with fans which I also thought was very cool!!”

ACM producers Raj Kapoor and Patrick Menton spoke with Variety prior to the show, mentioning Post Malone’s work ethic and love for country music. “The authenticity and the love that Post has for the genre is really unique,” said Kapoor. Menton added, “He’s coming home. He was raised on this music.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images