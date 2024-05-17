Ringo Starr Backtracks on Joyless Take of the Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Documentary

Famed Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson just recently released his restoration of the 1970 documentary film Let It Be. Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr had previously said that he wasn’t exactly thrilled about Let It Be getting restored and re-released, as, in his words, “there was not a lot of joy in it.”

Before the film was released earlier in May, Starr saw the film and wasn’t exactly pleased. In an interview with the Associated Press, Starr said that he thought “Peter Jackson has done an incredible job. For me, not a lot of joy in it. It’s from the point of view of the director, and that was up to him.”

Now, it looks like he’s changed his mind. In a statement given to The Standard, Ringo Starr had kind things to say about the restored Let It Be documentary.

“I thought the re-edit of Let It Be was great,” he said. “The original one has just come out again that Michael Linsday-Hodd did, and the edit, I love the edit. It’s just on the lads and the playing… and the music and the chat about the songs.”

‘Let It Be’ Will Show the Beatles at Their Most Raw

Let It Be was originally directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The original version of the film was released in theaters over half a century ago. The newly restored version was released on Disney+ on May 8.

The film has been quite difficult to get ahold of, but Disney+ managed to get their hands on it to restore the film with the help of Peter Jackson, who also worked on the documentary series about The Beatles, Get Back. Jackson took advantage of new digital technology to restore the decades-old film reels to significantly better modern quality.

The documentary film contained footage of the band as their worked on their final studio album Let It Be in 1969.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

