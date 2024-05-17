Derek and the Dominos’ Bobby Whitlock to Receive Prestigious Honor in Hometown of Memphis; Premieres New Song

Bobby Whitlock, best known as a member of Eric Clapton’s short-lived 1970s band Derek and the Dominos, will be honored this Sunday, May 19, in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Whitlock, who was born and raised in Memphis, will be inducted into the Beale Street Walk of Fame that day at 3 p.m. local time.

The ceremony will feature the unveiling of a brass musical note marker with Whitlock’s name on it. He joins more than 200 other luminaries who have been recognized with brass notes on Walk of Fame. Other inductees include Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Al Green, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, The Staple Singers, The Blues Brothers, and Sam & Dave.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at The Warehouse on Patterson Ave.

“In all my life, I have never dreamt of being surrounded by and being a part of such greatness,” Whitlock said in a statement. “I am truly grateful and honored to be recognized as a part of Memphis Musical history.”

Whitlock Premieres a New Song Celebrating the Beale Street Honor

To commemorate his Walk of Fame honor, Whitlock wrote a new original song called “Walking Down Beale Street.” The 76-year-old musician has shared an exclusive video of him performing the soulful piano ballad with American Songwriter.

About Whitlock’s Musical Career

Whitlock began his musical career as a teenager playing sessions at the famed Stax Records studio in Memphis. Among the artists he recorded with were Sam & Dave and Booker T. & the M.G.’s. In addition, he became the first white artist ever to sign a contract with Stax when he was just 16.

In 1968, he joined the group Delany & Bonnie and Friends, which is how he met Eric Clapton. Through his association with Clapton, he wound up contributing keyboards and backing vocals to George Harrison’s classic 1970 triple album All Things Must Pass.

That same year, Whitlock joined Clapton’s band Derek and the Dominos. He is credited with writing or co-writing seven of the 14 songs on the group’s sole studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. Among them are “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?”

Whitlock also contributed to Clapton’s 1970 self-titled solo album and The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street. He played on albums by Dr. John, Manassas, and others, as well. In addition, he’s released many solo albums.

More recently, Whitlock has recorded and toured frequently with his wife, Coco Carmel. He also is an accomplished painter.