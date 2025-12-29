The Early ’90s Sting Ballad That Paul McCartney Said He “Should Have Written”

At some point, all joy and love eventually come to an end. There is the courtship, love, and then the inevitable: death. This was part of the sentiment behind Sting‘s 1993 hit “Fields of Gold,” released on his fourth album, Ten Summoner’s Tales.



Sting wrote the song after purchasing a 16th-century manor house near a barley field in Wiltshire, England. Inspired by the amber and golden-tinged sunsets and colors surrounding the fields, the song was also a tribute to Sting’s love, Trudie Styler, whom he married in 1992.



You’ll remember me when the west wind moves

Upon the fields of barley

You’ll forget the sun in his jealous sky

As we walk in fields of gold



So she took her love

For to gaze a while

Upon the fields of barley

In his arms she fell as her hair came down

Among the fields of gold



“I’m using poetic license to alter syntax,” said Sting of the lyric So she took her love for to gaze awhile upon the fields of barley. “I wanted to create a timeless idea that the song could have been written in the sixteenth century.”



Will you stay with me?

Will you be my love?

Upon the fields of barley

We’ll forget the sun in his jealous sky

As we lie in fields of gold



See the west wind move like a lover so

Upon the fields of barley

Feel her body rise when you kiss her mouth

Among the fields of gold

“In England, our house is surrounded by barley fields, and in the summer it’s fascinating to watch the wind moving over the shimmering surface, like waves on an ocean of gold,” said Sting of the song, which peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.



“There’s something inherently sexy about this sight, something primal,” he added. “Lovers have made promises here, I’m sure, their bonds strengthened by the comforting cycle of the seasons.”



Within the lyrics is a deeper message of commitment and keeping promises made to a lover.



I never made promises lightly

And there have been some that I’ve broken

But I swear in the days still left

We’ll walk in fields of gold

We’ll walk in fields of gold



Many years have passed since those summer days

Among the fields of barley

See the children run as the sun goes down

Among the fields of gold



When writing the song on guitar, Sting wanted a simple song without much instrumentation, only a subtle synth in the background, and brought it to his band, which included former E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious. “‘Fields Of Gold’ is really a live, in-the-studio recording,” said Sancious of the simplicity of the track. “There’s actually no overdubs on it. It’s a really simple song.”

Sir Paul McCartney (l) and Sting attend the press night of ‘Waiting For Godot’, at the Haymarket Hotel on May 6, 2009, in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

“You Stole My Song.”

Decades after its release, Paul McCartney also shared his admiration for “Fields of Gold,” giving Sting one of the highest compliments.



“I liked Sting’s ‘Fields Of Gold,’ and I thought, ‘Y’know what, I should have written that,” said Paul McCartney in an interview with Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker in 2018. “How dare he? I told him: ‘You stole my song.’ I thought that was a nice one, y’know?”



Sting later responded to McCartney’s praise of his song.



“Paul McCartney says he wishes he would have written ‘Fields Of Gold,’” said Sting. “There are more than a few of Paul’s that I wish I would have written. To hear this from someone I owe my life to is very special. Thank you, Paul.”

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images