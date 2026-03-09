‘Man On The Run’ Director on How Paul McCartney Finally Embraced His Legacy After Being “Completely Devastated” by John Lennon’s Death

The new Paul McCartney documentary Man On The Run got its TV premiere on February 26 on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. The film, which was directed by Morgan Neville, delves into the launch of McCartney’s post-Beatles career, with a major focus on his years with the band Wings. The movie winds down in the early 1980s, after the death of his friend and Beatles bandmate John Lennon and the breakup of Wings.

In a recent interview with the uInterview website, Neville discussed the challenges McCartney faced establishing himself as a solo artist after The Beatles’ split. He also talked about how Lennon’s tragic death affected Paul, suggesting it was a factor in Wings’ demise.

The filmmaker explained that he titled the documentary Man On The Run because, after the band broke up, McCartney was “trying to run away from the shadow of The Beatles and of his own legacy.”

Neville added, “And it’s impossible. There’s no way he can. And you see in the film, every single interview he gives, he’s asked about it [whether The Beatles will reunite].”

The director then pointed out, “I think John’s death on a personal level was completely devastating. But I think the question of ‘Are you guys gonna get together again?’ just stopped.”

On McCartney Moving Forward After Lennon’s Death

As for how McCartney approached his music career following Lennon’s murder, Neville was frank. “[A]t that moment, he never plays with Wings again. … He starts working with George Martin again, The Beatles’ producer, and Ringo [Starr], and only records as Paul McCartney from then on.”

He adds, “So in a way, I feel like the Paul McCartney of today starts in 1981, you know, right after John’s death. And, kind of, he becomes just the person who can embrace all of his past. He can be a Beatle, he can be a Wing. He could just be Paul. But it was a very difficult emotional journey for him to get there.”

Man On The Run also includes segments about the deep-seated affection that remained between McCartney and Lennon, even after the band split. The film also shows how the two had reestablished their friendship during the late 1970s, shortly before John died.

“[Paul] had this, you know, rapprochement with John,” Neville commented to uInterview. “And even when they were fighting, you see in the film, John would still refer to Paul as his brother or his best friend.”

Man On The Run is streaming now on Prime Video.

