The “Embarrassing” and “Pathetic” Song That Ended John Lennon’s Love of Bob Dylan

Like most in their generation, the Beatles were massive fans of Bob Dylan. They looked up The Bard’s singular lyrics and cultural outlook. But, like many other Dylan listeners, their fandom was shaken by the diversity of his career. Dylan is an artist who has never been afraid to shake things up. While admirable, that kind of artistry is not without its drawbacks. There was one Dylan evolution that didn’t strike the right chord with John Lennon. He labeled one iconic Dylan song “pathetic,” so much so that it prompted him to denounce his once-idol.

The Song That Ended John Lennon’s Bob Dylan Fandom

John Lennon was famously against organized religion. He wasn’t a completely atheist artist, but his spirituality or faith was a singular experience. He was turned off by the conventions and, perhaps, politics of religious models.

This point of view stood in stark contrast to that of Dylan’s in the late 70s, when he released “Gotta Serve Somebody”. This iconic song (or infamous song, depending on who you ask) was an unusual stance for Dylan to take. His “born again” Christian era was a shock to many listeners who thought of Dylan as a secular voice.

Lennon, due to their opposing views, turned away from Dylan once he embarked on this new spiritual journey.

“Really Pathetic”

Lennon once recalled hearing “Gotta Serve Somebody” on the radio. He had a visceral reaction to it, even going as far as writing a reactionary track of his own: “Serve Yourself”.

Lennon’s opinion on this song focused on the structure and quality of “Gotta Serve Somebody”. Still, there was undoubtedly a strong distaste for Dylan’s new way of life laced throughout his commentary.

“Well, I was listening to the radio,” Dylan once said. “And Dylan’s new single, or whatever the hell it is, came on. He wants to be a waiter for Christ.”

“The backing is mediocre…the singing’s really pathetic, and the words were just embarrassing,” he continued.

Lennon commented elsewhere on the “proselytizing” Dylan was doing around this time. In his view, Christianity suffered from a “onward Christian soldiers” problem, of which Dylan had fallen victim.

“Anybody who wants to hear Dylan just because of who he is isn’t gonna understand what Dylan is saying now or then,” Lennon added elsewhere. “They’re just following some kind of image. They’re the sheep anyway.”

“Still, the whole religion business does suffer from the ‘Onward Christian Soldiers’ bit,” he continued. “There’s too much talk about soldiers and marching and converting. I’m not pushing Buddhism, because I’m no more a Buddhist than I am a Christian, but there’s one thing I admire about the religion: there is no proselytizing.”

Many folk fans shared Lennon’s dislike of Dylan’s Christian-forward era, but it didn’t shake the iconic songwriter’s standing too much. He’s still considered an era-defining voice, no matter your affiliations.

