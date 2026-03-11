3 Underrated Songs That Were Written About Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has been both an inspiration and a muse for artists over the years, whether he wanted to be or not. Although it seems that many of the songs written about him were out of frustration or a plea for him to return to his activist ways, Dylan was the subject of them all the same. Here are some songs that were written about Dylan, from Joan Baez to David Bowie.

“To Bobby” by Joan Baez

It’s well known that songwriter Joan Baez and Bob Dylan dated in the mid-60s, a period when Dylan released songs like “The Times They Are A-Changin”. In his memoir Chronicles, Dylan highlights this song, explaining that it was probably Baez’s attempt to get him to return to activism. “Joan Baez recorded a protest song about me that was getting big play, challenging me to get with it,” he writes. “Come out and take charge, lead the masses – be an advocate, lead the crusade. The song called out to me from the radio like a public service announcement.”

“Talk To Me” by Joni Mitchell

Released by Joni Mitchell in 1988, “Talk To Me” is Mitchell’s attempt to get Bob to open up. Although Dylan has praised Mitchell for her songwriting in the past, the “Big Yellow Taxi” singer hasn’t always been so kind. In a 2010 interview with the LA Times, Mitchell even called Dylan “inauthentic,” saying that “we are like night and day, he and I.” Although Mitchell and Dylan did perform at venues together, like the 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue, they had a rather complicated relationship most of the time.

“Song For Bob Dylan” by David Bowie

Bowie, who considers Dylan to be one of his biggest influences, released this song in 1971. It both compliments and urges Dylan to keep making protest songs. It even references a certain “painted old lady“, saying, “But a couple of songs from your old scrapbook / Could send her home again.” Bowie would later tell Playboy that he eventually met his idol, but the encounter was a bit one-sided. “And I just talked at him for hours and hours, and whether I amused him or scared him or repulsed him, I really don’t know,” Bowie admitted. “I just went on and on about everything. And then I said good night. He never phoned me.”

Photo by: Charlie Steiner – Highway 67/Getty Images