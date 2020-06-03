The Flyin’ A’s Find Spiritual Refuge in “Faith and Gasoline”

An immediate anticipation of opposites, possibly even ones of a drastic nature, opens up when first taking in the title to The Flyin’ A’s newest song, “Faith and Gasoline.” Part of the duo’s latest album No Holds Barred, which was released back in February of this year, the song evokes some pretty bold imagery and associated emotional ties before a single note is ever played. Will it be a delicate gospel piece? Will it be a religiously-minded ripping rock anthem full of distortion and fast notes, meant to embody the accelerating power of gasoline?



Turns out it mixes a bit of both ideas but not necessarily in the way imagined above.

Austin, TX country/blues/gospel duo, Hilary Claire Adamson and Stuart Adamson, aren’t busting out stacks of amplifiers, distortion pedals, or flying fretboard solos on this single but gasoline remains an apt metaphor within the song’s message and narrative, as the pair sings of someone seeking the safety, peace, and healing found in the light of the world, while doing their best to escape a terrible situation.



“This song was inspired by a song prompt given to me that said to write a song about ‘finding peace of mind, [as well as] the moment in my life that actually pushed me into following my dreams to be a musician,” says Hilary Claire Adamson.



“Sometimes you need to experience the relationships that are worst for you, to know what is right. When rebuilding my life from a traumatic relationship, I found myself throwing everything into songwriting, learning guitar, and searching out a new community. I found that community in the songwriting community of Austin, and Kerrville Folk Festival’s supportive songwriting community and the rest is history. I also found the right relationship for me in life, music and love through those same communities in my now husband of 14 years, Stuart Adamson,” she says.

Much like the positive and reassuring love that Adamson found with her husband Stuart, the figure in “Faith and Gasoline” starts in a rough relationship, complete with a dysfunctional dynamic that, while clearer with the music video, doesn’t fully reveal itself until close to the end of the song. Rather, The Flyin’ A’s pepper allegorical metaphors and turning heavily to prayer as the main way to get the song’s emotional point across.

If there’s peace in this river won’t you wash over me

Cause I’ve been dragged through this dirt and I wanna come clean

If there’s light in this world won’t you come find me

Cause I’m scared of this dark and I wanna be free

The video itself doesn’t go the route of depicting violence of a severely graphic nature but it doesn’t make the narrative addressed in the song and video any less powerful or important – especially with the recent rise in domestic abuse reports. The result is a piece of work that manages to both touch on harsh truths while trying its best to encourage the people working to get themselves out of those kinds of situations and ideally supported by healthier relationships, just like the loving bond between The Flyin’ A’s.

“Throughout my life, at times of trouble, or when I need to find more faith or peace of mind, I always find myself at the edge of the water. Needless to say, that is the inspiration for this song. I wrote it several years ago, but have been a bit hesitant to put it out officially. After our fanbase asked for it on the last 2 albums and I just wasn’t ready to put it out there [but] this time I just felt like it was time to share this song,” says Hilary Claire Adamson.



If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse and needs assistance, the National Domestic Abuse Hotline is available at 1-800-799-7223 or online at thehotline.org.