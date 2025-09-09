The Folk Legend Bruce Springsteen Had to Consciously Avoid Copying: “I Never Wrote Completely in That Style Again”

No one can really blame a musician for sounding like another. All artists are a product of their influences; some are just better at making that product sound original. In the early days of a musician’s career, they typically get their footing by playing through the catalog of someone else. This can have a lasting impact on whatever sound they ultimately pursue with their solo material. At times, this can lead to comparisons that are difficult to shake. Before finding his titular sound, Bruce Springsteen was compared to a folk legend early on in his career. Because it was warranted, Springsteen had to avoid consciously copying this musician. Find out who below.

Why Bruce Springsteen Had to Consciously Avoid Sounding Like Bob Dylan

Springsteen, as we know him today, is an unparalleled anthem maker. His music became emblematic of the growing range of music in the ’80s. While much of popular music from the decades prior could shine in small rooms with hushed crowds, the ’80s were for raucous energy and sprawling crowds. Music had to follow suit; be able to fill an arena. Springsteen, once he hit his stride, could certainly do that.

But early on in his career, Springsteen tried his hand at the singer-songwriter tradition, following in the footsteps of one artist in particular: Bob Dylan.

“I want people to get the same experience from listening to one of my records as I had when I listened to Highway 61 Revisited,” Springsteen once said. “The idea that something was revealed to them that was fundamentally true and essential, and gave you a view of your world, your country, your town, your neighbours, your family.”

Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.

Springsteen did Dylan proud with his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.. This album was rife with contemplative songs that are a far cry from the material that would later earn him worldwide fame. While it proved to be successful and earned him comparisons to Dylan, Springsteen decided he didn’t want to be an imitation act. So he consciously avoided that influence moving forward.

“I never wrote completely in that style again,” he added elsewhere. “Once the record was released, I heard all the Dylan comparisons, so I steered away from it. But the lyrics and spirit of ‘Greetings’ came from an un-self-conscious place. Your early songs emerge from a moment when you’re writing with no sure prospect of ever being heard. Up until then, it’s been just you and your music. That only happens once.”

Springsteen had strong foresight when he decided to switch up his sound. The anthemic songs that made him a household name not only made him an icon but also changed the industry forever. Without Springsteen following his own creative impulse instead of someone else’s, rock wouldn’t have been the same.

