On This Day in 1996, We Said Goodbye to the Innovative Singer, Songwriter, and Bandleader Who Gave Birth to Bluegrass

On this day (September 9) in 1966. Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass, died in Springfield, Tennessee, just days before his birthday. Before his death, Monroe invented bluegrass, introduced the “high lonesome” vocal style, and helped bolster the careers of several legendary artists. Those who played in Monroe’s band before achieving fame include Earl Scruggs, Lester Flatt, Jimmy Martin, Del McCoury, and Roland White.

Monroe began his musical career as a mandolin player with his brothers, Charlie (guitar) and Birch (fiddle), on local radio stations in the Chicago area. Later, Birch left the trio, and the Monroe Brothers continued as a duo, beginning to record together in 1936. In 1938, Bill left the Monroe Brothers and formed his band, the Blue Grass Boys.

In 1939, Monroe and his band auditioned for the Grand Ole Opry, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. His appearances on the show helped him become a household name. More importantly, it put his blend of Scots-Irish music, country, and blues on the radios of countless listeners across the country. His signature “high lonesome” vocals combined the styles of Appalachian Mountain ballads and gospel.

The band’s early years saw Monroe experimenting with various combinations of instruments, including the accordion and harmonica. However, he didn’t solidify what would be the blueprint for generations of bluegrass bands–guitar, mandolin, bass, fiddle, and banjo–until Earl Scruggs joined the band in 1945.

Bill Monroe Kept Acoustic Music Alive

Bill Monroe and his band created what we now call bluegrass music. However, he did more than create a new country sub-genre. In the 1950s, honky tonk was incredibly popular, and electric instruments were beginning to enter the world of country music. At the same time, rock and roll was starting to sweep the nation. Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys, on the other hand, gave audiences something different.

By remaining fully acoustic and eschewing drums, Monroe helped to keep the tradition of acoustic folk music alive. In the early 1960s, he became one of the major figures of the folk music boom alongside the likes of Doc Watson.

In short, Bill Monroe’s impact on not just bluegrass and country music, but on American music as a whole is impossible to overstate. When he passed 29 years ago, the world lost a legend. Fortunately, he left behind a history-making legacy that will live forever.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images