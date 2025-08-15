The Graham Nash Song That Helped Rita Coolidge Make Another Album After 13 Years

By the time Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young got to work on their 1970 album Déjà Vu, Rita Coolidge had ended a relationship with Stephen Stills and begun a new one with Graham Nash after his split from Joni Mitchell. The romantic musical chairs may have contributed to some of the many tensions and personal upheavals within the band at the time, but left Coolidge and Graham with a lifelong friendship.



In 1971, Coolidge also showed up on Graham Nash’s solo debut, Songs for Beginners, singing harmony on “Simple Man,” “There’s Only One,” “Chicago,” “We Can Change the World” “Military Madness,” and “Better Days,” and playing piano on “There’s Only One” and “Be Yourself.”



Then, decades later, and long after thier short romance ended in the early ’70s, Nash co-wrote a song with Russell Kunkel for Coolidge, which helped push her into making her first album of new material in 13 years, her 2018 release, Safe in the Arms of Time, which also featured collaborations with Keb’ Mo’, former Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, Chris Stapleton, and Jill Colucci.



“I’ve written so many songs assuming a role like an actor, but this time I got to write from experience,” said Coolidge. “This is the best record I’ve ever done. I’m extremely proud of it.”



Before Nash brought his song to Coolidge, she was undecided about making a new album to follow And So is Love from 2005. “Graham sent me that song about the time I was mulling all of this over in my mind,” shared Coolidge. “I had been listening to a lot of things, on the radio or CDs or whatever, and when I got that [song], it was like this final touch for me to say ‘Go ahead and do (the album).’ I wrote Graham back and said, ‘I love the song and I don’t know when I’m gonna be recording; if there’s any way you can put this song on hold, I’d be eternally grateful.’ And he just said, ‘Done.’”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Song Graham Nash Wrote About His Wrongly Imprisoned Father]

Graham Nash and Rita Coolidge, 2018. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

“Doing Fine Without You”

Written by Nash and Kunkel, “Doing Fine Without You” follows someone getting on with their life after the end of a relationship.



When you walked out my door

It was plain to see

Your plans for the future

Did not include me

Well, it’s ten to one, baby

And I’m keeping score

So if you wonder how I’m doing

Well, wonder no more



‘Cause I’m doing fine without you

You’ve got lots of time to think about me

I can’t wait no more

You can’t come around knocking

On my bedroom door

For some sympathy



If you want to call me

You’ll have a hard time

‘Cause I’ve changed all my numbers

Does that give you a sign

You made a big mistake, baby

Don’t come around no more

All bets are off

And I’ve evened the score



“I wanted the album to have a narrative and a concept and a voice,” said Coolidge. “It’s just about loving each other and the oneness we all share, the emotion we all share. … I wanted to send the message out that there is love all around us; you don’t need to be unhappy. Even ‘Doing Fine Without You,’ that message is there. If somebody has walked out the door and left you, you’re just fine.”



Coolidge added, “You’re better off without them, and there’s somebody out there for you, no matter how old you are. It’s just so there and still possible for us if we’re open to it. So that’s really what I wanted to say.”

Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic