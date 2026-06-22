The Hall & Oates Hit That Used Hoops Terminology To Express a Deeper Longing in 1983

Throughout the history of music, certain acts have reached a pinnacle where it seems like they simply can’t go wrong for an extended period of time. Daryl Hall and John Oates achieved that kind of musical brilliance for the entire first half of the 80s.

“One On One” arrived right in the middle of that stretch and, predictably, landed in the Pop Top 10. It’s a song that matched the duo’s old-school influences to their ability to subtly update their sound for the times.

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A Dizzying Peak

It’s wild to think that Hall & Oates were on the ropes somewhat entering the 80s. After three Top 10 hits in 1976 and 1977, the duo failed to hit those heights with a series of singles over the next few years. Their album sales cratered as well during that stretch.

But once the 80s began, they settled into an unstoppable groove by adding their soulful vocals and inspired songcraft to a musical approach that borrowed elements of soft rock and New Wave. And with each successive smash single, they seemed to add something new to the mix to keep things fresh.

By 1982, they were hitting on all cylinders. They put together a batch of expert musicians to help them bring their songs to life in the studio and on the road. And their songwriting, which generally came from the two men with their collaborators Sara and Janna Allen, hit a new level of assuredness. In that setting, “One On One” just couldn’t help but be brilliant.

“One” for the Books

Daryl Hall wrote “One On One” all by himself. The basketball references that run through the song show that he knew the sport well. Unsurprisingly, the NBA latched onto the song and used it in their advertising around that time.

But those lyrics held more profound meaning for Hall. He later claimed that they came from him reflecting on the itinerant life of a musician. Bouncing from place to place, it makes one long for the stability of home even more. “One On One” found him expressing those desires under a tricking drum machine beat and melodic bursts of electric piano.

The song also put Hall’s incredible vocals front and center, with John Oates contributing some nice complementary parts. “One On One” landed at No. 6 in 1982, one of three Top 10 singles that emanated from H20, the album that charted the highest (No. 3) of their LPs in America.

Behind the Lyrics of “One On One”

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“One On One” comes from the perspective of somebody who wants to change his life and get closer to that special someone. “I’m tired of playing on the team,” Hall laments. “Ooh, it seems I don’t get time out anymore.” He wants the intimacy he’s lacking when he’s away from her. “And when you move in close a little bit means so much,” he confesses.

“Time out what I’m here for,” he explains. He’s confident that his lover feels the same way. “I think I might know you too well,” he says. Ultimately, he longs for their time alone more than anything else. “One on one, I want to play that game tonight,” Hall sings. “One on one, so slow.”

The song works as both a seductive come-on and a pointed confessional. And, like everything else Hall & Oates released at that time, “One On One” worked on just about every other level you can imagine.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)