The Heart Song That the Band Stopped Playing Live Because It Was “Hideous”

Heart has made a major comeback with the ultra-successful Royal Flush Tour in 2024. Even though the band (which is made up of sisters Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson) hasn’t released new music since the record Beautiful Broken in 2016, they’ve whipped out a ton of hits during their recent live tours. “These Dreams”, “Dog & Butterfly”, “Dreamboat Annie”, and “Barracuda” are just a few that the dynamic duo has performed in recent years. However, there is one Heart song that the band has stopped playing… and for good reason.

Videos by American Songwriter

That song would be “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You” from the 1990 album Brigade. The song was written by producer Robert John Lange. It was pushed out as the lead single for Heart’s 10th studio album. The song was originally recorded by Dobie Gray in the 1970s. But, a… let’s say “modernized” version of the song was recorded by Heart.

Why Does Heart Hate “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You”?

For anyone who has listened to the song, it’s clear why Heart isn’t interested in playing it live. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who attempts to seduce a hitchhiker in order to become pregnant because her boyfriend is infertile. Neither of the Wilson sisters were fans of the song, but Ann was particularly grossed out by it.

“Like, you’re a hitchhiker, I don’t know you, so let’s get in the car and exchange fluids, and now, get out,” Ann Wilson said of the song’s lyrics in a 2015 interview. “I mean, that’s hideous.”

Ann also went on to say that she was surprised that so many Heart fans wanted them to play the explicit track.

[Get Tickets To See Heart Live In 2024]

The original version of “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You” has been shelved permanently. Ann did perform a changed-up version of the song during her 2017 tour. But even that version rarely gets added to setlists nowadays. We say good riddance!

Photo by Kevin Mazur

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.