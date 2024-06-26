Toby Keith Tribute Concert Featuring Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, and More Will Raise Money for Keith’s OK Kids Korral

Toby Keith passed away in February after a battle with stomach cancer. However, he left behind a legacy that will outlive even the youngest of his fans. The Oklahoma native and Country Music Hall of Famer wrote thousands of songs and sent many of the to the top of the country chart. He also sold tens of millions of albums throughout his career. More than just a country star, Keith also helped countless families of children fighting cancer and other major illnesses with his OK Kids Korral and the Toby Keith Foundation. In short, TK left an indelible mark on the world.

Videos by American Songwriter

Next month, some of the genre’s biggest names will gather at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to celebrate Keith’s lasting legacy. The show will take place on Monday, July 29. Then, NBC will air the two-hour tribute on Wednesday, August 28 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

[RELATED: Toby Keith Helped Kids Battling Cancer With $20 Million Donation: “He Paid for All That Himself”]

Celebrate “Toby Keith: American Icon” at Bridgestone Arena on July 29th featuring Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, The War and Treaty, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and more! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am CT at… pic.twitter.com/38TsJLxjoz — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) June 26, 2024

Tickets for Toby Keith: American Icon will go on sale this Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. Central Time. A portion of every ticket sold will go to Keith’s foundation to fund the OK Kids Korral. Proceeds will also go to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, a leader in children’s hospitals in the United States.

Toby Keith Tribute Concert Lineup

Toby Keith’s social media profiles shared a promo image for the concert event which featured a portion of the lineup. They haven’t revealed the full list of performers yet. However, the names on the image will get nearly any country fan excited.

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Ashley McBryde

Parker McCollum

Jelly Roll

Darius Rucker

The War and Treaty

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

The OK Kids Korral

The OK Kids Korral offers free daytime and overnight lodging for pediatric cancer patients and their families. The facility offers amenities including private suites, a gourmet kitchen, game rooms, common areas for families to meet, and much more. More importantly, it cuts out some of the travel and stress for families with seriously ill children. Keith spoke about OK Kids Korral at its grand opening more than a decade ago.

He found inspiration when friends of his took their child to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. They informed him that they learned that they didn’t need to bring anything with them when they got there. Instead, the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital took care of everything for them. Keith decided that Oklahoma needed something like that.

“It was kind of a calling by God,” Keith said of funding the facility. “It was like I’ve got my foundation, I’ve raised money. Now what am I going to do with it? So, this place was built with that kind of love,” he added.

Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images