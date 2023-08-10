‘The Last Waltz’ Director Martin Scorsese Shares Tribute to Robbie Robertson

In the years since the filming of The Last Waltz, The Band’s Robbie Robertson and famed director Martin Scorsese became frequent collaborators and friends. The pair made magic with the concert film, as well as other projects where Robertson provided music for Scorsese’s films.

In the wake of Robertson’s death, Scorsese has shared a touching tribute to the frontman.

“Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work,” Scorsese said in a statement (per Rolling Stone). “I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him.”

The pair worked together on highly lauded films like Gangs of New York, Casino, The King of Comedy, and more. Undoubtedly their magnum opus together was The Last Waltz. The concert film captured The Band’s final concert in 1976. Robertson wanted to close out that chapter of his life with a bang, tapping the director as well as many of his peers in the music industry for the Last Waltz project.

“Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world,” Scorsese continued. “The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys.

“It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting,” the director added. “There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie.”

Robertson’s death was announced yesterday, August 9, by his longtime manager, Jared Levine.

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death,” Levine confirmed. “In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.”

Robertson was 80 at the time of his death. Though he kept true to his promise of never touring with The Band again following their final concert, he continued to enjoy a career in music, sharing several solo projects and frequently collaborating with heavyweight musicians.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiruisXM